Admissions to Professional courses in Maharashtra to kick off next week

Admissions to courses under the state’s CET cell – Engineering and MBA will begin soon. The CET cell had kept ITI admissions on hold, but the admissions will commence with immediate effect.

On its website, the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training has stated Maharashtra state general administration department’s decision on beginning the ITI admission process for the SEBC (Socially and Educationally Backward Classes).

This SEBC will not come under the “Reserved category” umbrella this year, following the Supreme Court’s order on September 9, 2020.

The first round of applications had begun on August 1, 2020, and concluded on September 9, 2020. Twenty-seven thousand students had gained admissions in the first round, according to an official statement. Among the students who had secur ed admissions, over two thousand belong to the SEBC category.

The Maharashtra government has revoked the allotment of the 12% Maratha quota for this academic year as the supreme court had stayed the SEBC quota. The state will restart admissions with immediate effect.

The student education department has revamped the seat framework in the admission process. Students under the SEBC quota had applied earlier under the “Reserved category”.

The Directorate has permitted the SEBC students to make corrections in applications. They can apply under the general category or choose a different category from 5 PM on November 30.

The state government has also permitted students who had forfeited seats due to rejection or waitlisting in the second merit list to apply now. Usually, such students would wait for the special merit list.

Junior colleges are concerned about the loss of academic time this year. Students have lost several months of learning owing to the delay. Colleges can commence conducting of classes once seventy-five percent of seats are filled.

