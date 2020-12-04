The CAT exam date was conducted in the last week of November and each candidate gave their level best for the last lap prior to the exam, some might find this question scratching at the back of their minds – What after CAT? Should you just wait and mull or should you rather take a vacation till the result declaration date, after all, you have already given your best effort for these past few weeks or even months. While taking a short break to de-stress oneself is fine, aspirants often do not realize how clearing the test is only the first step toward your MBA dream. The race is far from over and you have yet to cross more hurdles.

To begin with, the first and foremost thing you can do immediately is to try to calculate your raw score to get a fair idea of your band percentile. Now the next most important step is to focus on the fact that even if you are not completely confident of your test performance, the battle is not yet lost. Yes, the cut-off matters but there are a lot of things that matter more as most B-Schools see CAT as just a cake slice in the whole profile when they shortlist candidates.

These further rounds of admission conducted include selection based on group discussions, personal interviews, extempore, written ability test, case studies, and so on. The type of selection process chosen varies from college to college but the ultimate goal is the same. It is to analyze the overall potential of the candidate. Another tip is that you might want to get an understanding of the cut-offs across different colleges and their selection process at the early stages itself so you can develop your action plan accordingly.

