TAPMI Welcomes New Batch of PGDM Students for AY 2020-22

Manipal, August 14, 2020: T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), one of India’s premier B-school with the prestigious double crown accreditation (AACSB, AMBA) commenced the academic year for the batch 2020-22 on August 12, 13 and 14, 2020.

TAPMI welcomed the 38th batch of PGDM, 7th batch of PGDM – Banking & Financial Services (BKFS), 3rd batch of PGDM – Human Resources (HRM) and the 2nd batch of PGDM- Marketing.

The batch comprises of 394 students in the core PGDM program, 60 in the BKFS program, 45 in the HRM program and 56 in the Marketing program.

This year’s admission process was as competitive as earlier years – about one out of sixteen applicants made it to the core PGDM program, eighteen in case of the BKFS program and twenty-two in case of the HRM and the Marketing program.

The Chief Guest, Mr Vishwajit RANE, Minister of Public Health, Industries, Trade and Commerce, Craftsmen Training, Women and Child Development, Government of Goa, shared his experiences at TAPMI.

He encouraged the inductees to think differently, to think out of the box and move forward, work with the vision, work with a plan, set a high goal and have the passion for achieving them and most importantly believing in yourself. Mr Rane is an alumnus of Batch 1992 – 94.

The Guest of Honour, Ms Anusha SHETTY, Chairperson & Group CEO, Grey Group India, (Grey and AutumnGrey) shared five lessons for life – encouraging optimism and positive attitude; be hungry for knowledge and learning; not to waste time on groupism and politics; be helpful to each other (be collaborative); being productive, building capabilities and discipline. Ms Shetty is an alumna of Batch 1990-92.

Welcoming the new batch, Prof. Madhu VEERARAGHAVAN, Director TAPMI outlined the way of life and learning experience at TAPMI.

He also discussed how seamlessly TAPMI is transitioning to the new ways of learning. Prof. Kedar JOSHI Admissions Chair, TAPMI presented the batch profile to the inductees.

The 555-strong batch with an average CAT/XAT score at 87 percentile has students from diverse educational backgrounds (35% non-engineers) with representation from 24 states of India). The percentage of female students is 31%.

Prof Vishwanathan IYER, Dean Academics, discussed the Culture and Philosophy of Academics at TAPMI which was followed by a talk by Prof Sudhindra S, Associate Dean Academics on Program Structure and Pedagogy at TAPMI.

Prof Vrishali BHAT, Chairperson-PGP presented the PGP Overview and Guidelines. The first day of Induction concluded with the presentation on Program Highlights of each program by respective Program Heads.

On the second day of Induction, the batch was introduced to the faculty members by respective Area Chairs, followed by presentations on Quality and Accreditations, Corporate Engagement, Alumni Connect, Library and IT Facilities, Community Engagement, Bloomberg Championship Programs and various committees at TAPMI by the respective Chairs, Activity Heads and Committee Conveners.

The day concluded with Question/Answer session wherein the questions and concerns raised by the new batch were addressed by the Director, Deans and Faculty members.

The third day of Induction process had a series of multi-level team building activities starting with a small cohort of eleven students and then moving on to section and batch level.

Online sessions are scheduled to commence from August 17, 2020, via Webex platforms. Classrooms equipped with 14 interactive digital panels, ebooks on kindle platforms and unlimited cloud space are enabling us seamlessly to transition to new ways of teaching and learning.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for [Official] TAPMI PGDM Admissions 2020-22 | PaGaLGuY

Read More