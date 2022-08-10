5 Things to Consider When Choosing a Business School, Ft. Best University in Gurgaon – IILM University

To be relevant in the fast-moving world, one must be proficient in technology and skilled business abilities. The business world is constantly changing, and competence is required to operate one. Human resource is in high demand. Students with a business degree will be the ones that gain from it. A company’s capacity to produce and sell products and services, form alliances, resolve crises, and make complex judgments are necessary for overseeing crucial business decisions. Attending the right business school may work wonders for your personality, career & professional development.

A reputable business school can help you gain the necessary abilities to succeed in business. And before picking a business school, several things should be considered, as selecting a school might be a defining moment. There are several management colleges in India, and you should choose the one that best meets your requirements.

The importance of business school

A student’s business acumen may have a role in their future employment. To guarantee that they are conversant with all parts of a business, each student worth their degree requires a combination of abilities ranging from advanced management to financial knowledge. The more your knowledge base, the more value it gives to you as a person. Aside from that, practical networking skills and a diverse network of business contacts go without saying.

Grasping the importance of the different areas of business is a necessity.

These include:

– Seamless execution of ideas

– Accounting for product development

– Excellent communication skills

– Market strategy

– Sales acumen

However, obtaining and mastering these skills is not easy, so getting a degree from the right college is an absolute must. There is no perfect college to get your degree. But there are specific parameters for a good business school and certain requirements that need to be fulfilled to ensure you receive the best education and a good launching pad for your career from said college.

Factors to consider in a business school-

Location

The location of a business school is essential. The city’s exposure and experience can’t be compared to theoretical academic skills. Job and internship providers also choose favourable locations. The city offers more than employment opportunities in prominent spots.

Recruiters often attend special industry gatherings in some cities. Being in the right place at the right moment can open doors. Gurgaon, New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore are India’s hubs.

IILM, Gurgaon is one of those prominent universities whose value has increased due to their location being a happening city, the home to many business events and seminars. The exposure their students get is unparalleled.

Infrastructure

The campus’s design represents the student life you will have in college. Modern infrastructure creates an engaging atmosphere that encourages students to utilise all of the campus facilities. The infrastructure of a college is vital, and it must contain more than just lovely classrooms.

IILM Gurgaon offers students recreational activities and services to help them maintain their mental health. A lovely green large campus with several sports and gym facilities allows students to relax between classes. Apart from that, they provide excellent laboratories and a current library to guarantee that no student, regardless of stream, falls behind. All the labs are supplied with cutting-edge technology and tools to give students a competitive advantage in the real world.

Students may de-stress and develop their interests by participating in the college’s many clubs and activities. It may also help in the building of peer connections. For example, IILM University Gurgaon has an entrepreneurial club that creates and executes events and gives students hands-on experience.

Curriculum

A college’s curriculum is undoubtedly the essential thing to consider while picking a business college. The courses they provide must be up to date and continually changing to meet the demands of the modern world. Aside from skills, personality development is essential. Any institution that helps students build leadership abilities and critical thinking skills to deal with emergencies quickly is at the top of the list. A balanced approach is required, and various b-schools have varied methods for attaining this. It might be via cutting-edge technologies and simulations or by current readings from internationally renowned institutions like McKinsey, BCG, and Stanford, all of which are available at IILM.

IILM has a distinct approach to academics. They have particular learning mechanisms that aid in the overall development of the student’s personality. The Career Trek is one such concept. Students go to various regions of the nation to connect with company and organisation leaders and receive first-hand experience. The heads they meet come from various industries, offering them a diverse perspective.

Alumni

To survive in the business world, you need to have an extensive web of connections. Having a good alumni network is the most effective kind of social network. Alumni offer advice and opportunities, so colleges with strong alumni networks offer advantages to their current batches.

The best colleges offer students a chance to interact with their alumni through college platforms rather than requiring students to seek them out actively. It is important to connect with all types of alumni, domestic and global, family-run business owners and start-up CEOs. Colleges such as IILM in Gurgaon are part of the select few business colleges that have a reputable alumni network, the type that helps in the growth of their Alma mater. They are known to visit campus often and share their knowledge and experience with the students on campus.

Mr. Manoj Pal, the Senior Manager of Supply Chain at Amway India, credits his success to the exposure he received at IILM. Some of the other alumni have worked closely with top Bollywood stars on different projects and continue to rise in their careers. These alumni often grace the colleges with their presence by attending discussions and debates on campus, having panel talks and lectures, and even inviting their juniors to work alongside them in internships.

Summer Placements

Internships are more than simply your first taste of the business world. They thrill and motivate students, provide them hands-on experience in the industry, and help them discover previously unrecognised skills. They would need fundamental business ethics and communication skills. A well-placed employee benefits a company, and being put in the right organisation may help students create and deepen these partnerships.

Summer internships are now obligatory for all IILM Gurgaon students, which helps students appreciate the significance of training. It is a vital component of the IILM learning system and offers several benefits to both students and employers. They have a large number of recruiters that will monitor your work during your placement and provide you with suitable opportunities.

These internships often run 8-12 weeks, providing students plenty of time to enjoy their holidays while balancing work and pleasure. Students’ knowledge, abilities, and experience are consistent with the basic principles of IILM.

Some popular companies that often internship placement opportunities at IILM Gurgaon are:

Dyson

Paytm

Deloitte

Decathlon

Loreal

HDFC Bank

Accenture

Tata energy

ICICI Bank

Wipro

Kotak Mahindra bank

Panasonic

Cafe coffee day

Blinkit

Dalmia

In the last few years, almost 330+ companies have visited the IILM campus to recruit students. As a fresh graduate, a student’s highest placement package was 18 Lakhs, straight out of college. The average placement offer is relatively high, reaching almost 7.5 Lakhs.

Therefore, while the syllabus and curriculum taught in most business schools may be based on the same concepts, the school you attend can genuinely change your career trajectory. These colleges must have pertinent coursework, both theoretical as well as practical. They must be reputed enough to ensure that the best companies look to hire from them and that the alumni network is strong enough to benefit all college graduates. The often-overlooked factor of location must also be taken into consideration while deciding.

Another critical factor is the scholarships offered by the college. Most colleges also offer a scholarship to committed and determined students. Colleges offer 10 – 40 per cent scholarships to deserving students. Some have special rules and criteria for different students, depending on where they studied, what competitive exams they have written, and what degrees they have obtained. For example, IILM is known to offer a 10 per cent scholarship to all girl students receiving a business degree. Schemes such as this encourage students to pursue their passion without university fees becoming an obstacle.

While there may be a lot of factors to consider, there are a few Indian institutes that fill all the requirements. Thus, make a smart decision and choose a college like IILM that is a launch pad and not a hindrance to your future.

