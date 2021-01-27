Changes in Selection Process – Admissions to PGDM(RM) 2021-23 (IRMA)

HomeMBA Entrance Exam 2020-21CAT Entrance Exam 2020-21 Articles
    Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA)

    Admissions to Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Rural Management) PGDM(RM) 2021-23

    Changes in Selection Process 

    Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) has made the following changes to the selection process on account of the COVID-19 pandemic:

    1. The revised selection process for PGDM(RM) includes the IRMA Social Aptitude Test (IRMASAT) and Online Personal Interview (OPI)
    2. IRMASAT will be conducted online through Zoom on February 18-19, 2021. It will be a 30-minute online test to be conducted in two slots, as follows:
      1. 11.00 AM – 11.30 AM 
      2. 4.00 PM – 4.30 PM
    3. Group Activity (GA) will not be a part of the selection process
    4. The weightage of GA will be reassigned to OPI. Hence, the revised weightage of Online Personal Interview is now 30%
    5. OPI will be conducted between February 23 – March 06, 2021 (except Sunday, February 28, 2021) in two slots, as follows:
      1. 9.30 AM – 1.30 PM 
      2. 2.30 PM – 6.30 PM
    6. It is mandatory for all the applicants to appear for the all the components of the selection i.e. IRMASAT and OPI. If any candidate does not appear in any component of selection process, his / her candidature will not be considered for the final selection.
    7. Further details will be shared with the candidates through individual emails.

