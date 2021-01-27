Changes in Selection Process – Admissions to PGDM(RM) 2021-23 (IRMA)

IRMASAT will be conducted online through Zoom on February 18-19, 2021. It will be a 30-minute online test to be conducted in two slots, as follows:

Group Activity (GA) will not be a part of the selection process

The weightage of GA will be reassigned to OPI. Hence, the revised weightage of Online Personal Interview is now 30%

OPI will be conducted between February 23 – March 06, 2021 (except Sunday, February 28, 2021) in two slots, as follows:

It is mandatory for all the applicants to appear for the all the components of the selection i.e. IRMASAT and OPI. If any candidate does not appear in any component of selection process, his / her candidature

will not

be considered for the final selection.