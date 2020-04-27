10 Things to Know About IBSAT Exam Pattern

The ICFAI Business School Aptitude Test or the IBSAT is an exam which is conducted on a yearly basis by The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education. The exam is generally held in the month of December, and in order to be eligible to appear for this exam, one must have graduated with a degree in any discipline from any recognized university or institute, with an aggregate of 50% or more marks.

Once the candidates clear the exam, they would have to go through the admissions procedure of one of the 9 IBS campuses in the country for MBA or PGDM programs. The registration procedure for IBSAT begins in the month of July, wherein the candidates must fill out the application form and pay the fees.

10 Things One Should Know About the IBSAT Exam Pattern

In order to get into an MBA or PGDM course at one of the IBS campuses in India and some other B-schools, it is necessary to appear for as well as clear the IBSAT online entrance exam. To be well prepared for the exam, it is important to gather all the information on the syllabus of the exam as well as its pattern.

Here are ten things that one should know about the exam’s pattern:

Sections Covered in the Exam: There are four sections that candidates must answer; Verbal Ability, Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude, and Data Adequacy and Data Interpretation.

Total Number of Questions: There are a total of 140 questions in the IBSAT examination.

Division of Questions: Each of the four sections has a different number of questions; there are 50 questions under Verbal Ability and 30 questions each under Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude, and Data Adequacy and Data Interpretation.

Syllabus: The different topics covered under the four sections are as follows-

Verbal Ability: English grammar, Incorrect words, Vocabulary, Para jumble, Punctuation, etc.

Reading Comprehension: There are unseen passages in this section, and the candidates must comprehend the meaning of the same.

Quantitative Ability: Algebra, Mensuration, Average, Discount, Geometry, Time and Work, Mixtures and allegations, etc.

Data Adequacy and Data Interpretation: Data Sufficiency, Logical Reasoning, Graphs Representing Area, Matrix Arrangement, Critical Reasoning, etc.

Duration of the Exam: The exam will be held for 120 minutes or 2 hours.

Marking Scheme: For each correct answer, the candidate shall be awarded one mark.

Negative Marking: There is no negative marking for any incorrect answer or unattempted question.

Language of the Paper: The IBSAT examination paper is set in the English language.

Type of Questions: All the 140 questions in the IBSAT exam are MCQs or Multiple Choice Questions.

Level of Difficulty: The IBSAT exam is of a low level of difficulty.

Since the IBSAT exam serves as the basis for selection for admission to IBS and other B-schools in the country, it is key that one is fully prepared for it. It is necessary to know exactly what all will be covered in the paper and how it is designed.

