10 Things to Know About SNAP Exam Pattern

The SNAP Exam or the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test is an online admission exam that is conducted by Symbiosis International Internal (Deemed University) every year.

There are thousands of students that appear for this exam since it used by the University to select candidates for admission to its 16 business schools.

Those who clear SNAP with high scores and clear the admissions procedure will be able to select one of the 28 management programs offered by the University, which are a mix of traditional as well as niche specializations.

10 Things to Know About the SNAP Examination Pattern

For those who wish to join a management program at one of the Symbiosis business schools, it is necessary to clear the SNAP exam, and for that, it is important to understand what the syllabus is and what the examination shall cover.

Here is a list of 10 things that one should know about the SNAP examination pattern:

Sections Covered in the Exam: The SNAP exam covers three sections, which are General English, Quantitative-Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency, and Analytical and Logical Reasoning. Number of Questions: There are a total of 110 questions in the SNAP exam. Total Marks: A total of 150 marks can be awarded when it comes to the SNAP examination. Division of Questions: Each of the three sections has a different number of questions. There are 34 questions under General English, 40 questions under Quantitative, Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency, and 36 questions under Analytical and Logical Reasoning. Special Questions: The SNAP exam also includes special questions; there are no special questions under General English and Analytical and Logical Reasoning, but there are five special questions under Quantitative, Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency. Type of Questions: The SNAP exam includes both MCQ as well as non-MCQ type questions. Division of Marks: The examination carries 150 marks, with 51, 45, and 54 marks being awarded for General English, Quantitative, Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency, and Analytical and Logical Reasoning, respectively. Duration of the exam: The exam goes on for 120 minutes or 2 hours. Marking Scheme: With respect to the first and last sections, 1.5 marks are awarded for each correct answer, while one mark is awarded for each correct answer in the second section. Moreover, two marks are awarded for each special question, which is correct. There is no negative marking in the SNAP exam. Language of the exam: The SNAP examination is conducted all over the country, and in order to ensure uniformity of the question paper, all the questions are in English.

Symbiosis University is a well-known university in India which has multiple schools all over the country.

In order to secure admission to one of its business schools for a management program, it is necessary to clear the SNAP exam, for which it is incredibly important to know not just about the syllabus but also about the pattern of the examination.