Work from Home | The Simple Formula for Success in Online Teaching in India

Over the last few years, the teaching-learning methodology has evolved worldwide. However, in India, the most remarkable change was witnessed in 2020, when the country went under a total lockdown. Schools, colleges, and universities were shut. Students and teachers were forced to leave their regular regime and switch to an unusual way of learning. And this led to the inception of online education in India.

Today, almost a year has passed since the imposition of the lockdown. In simple words, one entire academic year has ended, and that too, without a physical class being conducted! Little did we know the power of the internet before this emergency dawned upon us.

It may surprise you, but within this one year, the number of online teachers in India multiplied in no time. In fact, having looked at the perks of remote teaching, most of the private teachers are planning to continue with their online teaching job. Indeed, it’s a privilege to work from home. You have to conduct classes sitting at your home without travelling all the way to reach the institution. In addition, it is cost-effective.

But not to forget, everything comes with a cost, and so does teaching online. Without proper skills and a passion for teaching online, one cannot master it. Therefore, one has to adopt some essential tips and tricks to walk the path of success in this profession.

So, go through these tips and try to acquire these additional skills to attract a lot of students to your class.

Maintain Professionalism

The most crucial part where we make mistakes is that we leave the professionalism behind while working from home for an online teaching job. This affects the overall personality of the tutor, and the students might not build trust in you. Therefore, always remember that no matter where you are working. One way you can keep up with this is by dressing up formally. This will not only impress the students but will also keep your confidence in check.

Besides, make sure that you have space or room at your home totally designated to take classes. The students must not associate your background with a leisure room and get distracted.

Prepare Your Lessons

You need to be prepared with your notes for teaching online. You must know what you have covered in your previous class and what is to be taught in this one. Moreover, discuss all minor topics and present all necessary information regarding them.

It would be excellent to have extra teaching material too. Just in case you have discussed the topics, but there is still time left for the class to get over, you need something to keep your students engaged. Try to remember the most interesting facts related to the subject and give your exercises a fun twist. The more fun the students will have with the material, the more they will look forward to attending your class.

Indulge in Discussions

No student likes a non-interactive class. Therefore, make sure that the lessons are tailored in a communicative way to feel involved in the learning process. Everyone has a unique way of learning. Some like to discuss while some only prefer to listen. When you indulge your students in discussions, you will know the needs of each one of them and how to nurture them.

Ask them questions, prepare quizzes and pay full attention to what they are saying. A healthy student-teacher interaction will make tutees realise that they learn from the most qualified and skilled tutor.

Make Sure You Are Available

Once you have your batch of interested students, retain them. And how do you do that? Simple by being available at the time they need you the most. Take out extra hours and help them prepare for their exams and assignments. There are chances that you might have some students belonging to a different time zone.

Never forget, you have to be equally devoted to each student. Therefore, you would also need to adapt yourself to the student’s biological clock, which in some cases can be early in the morning, while in some, late at night.

If Possible, Take an Online Teaching Course

If you still doubt you will not make it or want to enhance your online teaching skills further, take a demo on how to conduct classes online. Nowadays, you will find many online courses on ways to teach online effectively. You will get a good idea about the various teaching techniques and skills you still need to acquire.

Furthermore, you will learn all the crucial points you have been missing while teaching online. In these courses, you will also learn to make an attractive teacher’s profile.

Register Yourself on Legitimate Online Teaching Platform

Now that you know the right set of skills to work with, you need to put them together and put up on the right platform. One of the important success formulas for this is choosing a reputed online teaching platform to get quality students.

