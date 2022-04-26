Why You Should Pursue MBA from FLAME University, Pune

FLAME University, Pune was set up in 2015 with a vision to create a unique space where liberal education could flourish. The UGC-approved university boasts of a rigorous academic curriculum, 11:1 student : faculty ratio, a campus with exceptional amenities, global partnerships, and much more. Their postgraduate courses in management have been designed to merge foundational knowledge with critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills. The interdisciplinary nature of the courses ensures competency in chosen subject areas and exposure to multiple worldviews. If you have been contemplating an MBA, FLAME University is an excellent option for many reasons.

1. Tailored Education

Their practice-based curriculum is focused on building a strong foundation in management studies. With a credo of blended liberal education, management studies at FLAME also include an exploration of humanities, social sciences, etc. for holistic education. The academic environment encourages independent and experiential learning through case studies, entrepreneurial projects, internships, etc. The organization of guest lectures by eminent industry experts also provides insight into real-world practices. Through such engagement, students can identify the potential domains for specialization and determine their career trajectories.

2. 8:1 Student-Faculty Mentorship

Guidance from experienced faculty is immensely beneficial. FLAME University’s mentorship program gives students room for voicing queries and opinions. Complete attention from knowledgeable teachers helps in making an informed decision about academic and professional choices.

3. Placements

FLAME University’s placements put to rest anxieties that graduates may have about their future. Industry placements with companies like Axis Bank, ICICI, TCS, Deloitte, Asian Paints, Adani Enterprises, etc. guarantee students attractive opportunities for recruitment.

4. Campus Life

The MBA programs are residential in nature with outstanding facilities. The campus, spread over an area of 60 acres, has spacious dormitories, cafeterias, labs, recreational and sports facilities, and an excellent library with over 45,000 books. Located in a picturesque part of Pune, the University has lush greenery and a plethora of extra-curricular facilities. At FLAME, students can find the resources to broaden their horizons beyond the classroom.

5. Affiliations and Global Connect

FLAME’s MBA program is a part of the prestigious CFA University Affiliation Program and also the Babson Collaborative for Entrepreneurship Education. Their education is world-class with extensive networks in place. Students, thus, can learn management through a local and an international lens. Their collaborations also include Kelley School of Business – Indiana University Bloomington (USA), IE University (Spain), and more.

These are only a few of the reasons to join FLAME University’s two-year full-time programs in MBA and MBA (Communications Management). The details of the courses are as follows:

MBA (Finance, Marketing, Human Resource Management, Operations, Entrepreneurship)



The MBA Program aims to develop skills in analytical reasoning, strategy-building, management, finance, etc. Students are provided tools to evaluate business decisions, develop new perspectives, build a professional network and critically analyze business models and systems. This is done through a mix of core courses, liberal education courses, internship opportunities and elective courses.

The options available for majors include Finance, Marketing, Human Resource Management, Operation and Entrepreneurship, while minor options include Advertising & Branding and Digital Marketing & Communications, among others.

The fee structure is as follows:

Program Fee – INR 6,30,000 per annum

Food and Accommodation Fee – INR 1,70,000 per annum

Other Fee – INR 65,000 per annum

MBA (Communications Management)

FLAME University’s specialized Communications Management MBA is invested in the shaping of individuals who understand the importance of marketing communication, brand-building, and the art of communications management. Students work on gaining knowledge of film and television management, advertising, digital and print media, etc. Counselling from accomplished faculty and access to state-of-the-art media equipment and labs, allows students to creatively engage with training. The program also encourages the blending of liberal education, industry training, and extracurricular projects to equip students for the workforce and the world.

With their major-minor system in place, one has the option to major in Advertising & Branding, Digital Marketing & Communications, Film and Television Management, and minor in areas like Human Resource Management, Operations and Entrepreneurship.

The fees structure is as follows:

Program Fee – INR 5,75,000 per annum

Food and Accommodation Fee – INR 1,70,000 per annum

Other Fee – INR 65,000 per annum

Eligibility for both the Programs includes having a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a university/institution recognized by the UGC or equivalent bodies with a minimum score of 50% in aggregate or an equivalent grade (CGPA/ CPI/ etc.).

Applicants must also have a valid test score in CAT/ XAT/ MAT/ CMAT / MH-CET, GMAT, or NMAT.

FLAME University is devoted to shaping high-performing conscientious graduates who can provide sustainable solutions to complex problems and this makes it a top contender for one of India’s leading business schools.

Join the official thread of FLAME to stay updated.

