Why You Should Pick BIM Trichy to Pursue Your MBA!

The Bharathidasan Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli (BIM-Trichy) is a prestigious and renowned Indian management school based in Trichy, Tamil Nadu. It was established in 1984 by Union Finance Minister Bharat Ratna Shri. C. Subramaniam and Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University Prof. P. S. Mani Sundaram with the vision of creating an academy with a strong command of theoretical inputs, proactive partnerships with large enterprises, and opportunities for students to learn in a real-world setting.

BIM Trichy is the country’s first management institute, housed within BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited), which offers an AICTE approved full-time MBA course.

What is unique about Bharathidasan Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli (BIM-Trichy)?

In one way or another, every institution is peculiar. Individuals who choose BIM for their MBA program are making the wisest decision. In academics, BIM has stood out in a unique way. Here’s why:

A rich legacy as well as a strong focus on values:

BIM Trichy is one of the oldest institutions in the country. Traditional human values have been successfully instilled by BIM. The BIM spirit has been carried on by alumni, students, instructors, and employees all across the world. Professors at BIM have been here for over more than a decade.

BIM has been managed by an individual trust, they have remained true to their values and mission, and vision.

BIM shapes professionals for tomorrow’s business:

BIM has its own program of architecture and a remarkable learning experience is created by a carefully chosen network of visiting and adjunct instructors with extensive academic and practice experiences. The programme of the institute is introduced with a motive to shape the students into professionals for tomorrows’ business.

Students’ Growth as a Whole:

BIM as an institute offers various activities and clubs. Activities such as Personal Growth Lab (PGL), Outbound Leadership Lab (OLL), Social Immersion Program (SIP), Personality Enhancement through Sports (PES), help to develop character and strength to allocable an adverse and uncertain situation in life. We have a social immersion program that is integral to our Curriculum. BIM Centre for SDG is a unique initiative, a platform for strategic interventions to advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. In this program, students are sensitized to the community’s problems and the challenges of underserved segments.

The practice school activities help in building team spirit and personality development. BIM is primarily a place where students are the driving force, with one of the largest clubs for student involvement that helps the students to grow. each student is required to participate at least in one club.

Scholarships, research, and industrial consulting are all available:

BIM has a long history of academic rigor. Aside from academics, BIM places a high emphasis on research and knowledge capital generation, with a strong practice orientation. Not rocket science, but the research that has a direct impact on industry and society.

Assimilation With the goal of Sustainable Development:

The social and cultural immersion program is an important component of our educational program. The BIM Centre for SDGs is a one-of-a-kind intervention that serves as a platform for strategic interventions to advance the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Students are made aware of neighborhood issues as well as the obstacles faced by underserved groups in this curriculum.

Infrastructure and Facilities:

Classrooms: BIM's learning infrastructure includes WiFi-enabled air-conditioned smart classrooms with seating layouts that encourage participation, high-tech computing amenities capable of running simulations and demonstrations, and software installed in the instructor system that includes MS Office, SPSS, Minitab, R Programming, MySQL, and Python. Our classroom layouts have both online and offline classes at the same time.

Computing Resources: We offer a protected WiFi-enabled campus (both college and hostel premises) that is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with a 100 Mbps internet connection. In addition, we offer wired connectivity in classrooms and labs for better class management and lab efficiency.

Library: BIM's library serves as the primary academic resource center. It provides up-to-date new information resources and services to the academic community, making it an essential learning resource center for students, researchers, and faculty members. Students can also access Harvard Business Publishing's cases (short, multimedia, and pod-cases), simulations, and foundation courses through the library.

Language Labs: The Interactive Language Software Suite (French, Spanish, and German) from Language Labs has been installed. Within the Computer Centre, there are computers. This is the most complete language-learning program available. It has three programs that range from beginner to advanced in difficulty.

Sports and fitness facilities: BIM offers a gym with the most up-to-date equipment and facilities. Basketball, badminton, table tennis, football, and volleyball are among the activities available on site. BIM places a high value on fitness and has implemented a mandatory practice course on character development through sports. Students must choose one sport and participate in it on a regular basis under the guidance of a sports coach.

Selection process:

Candidates seeking admission to Tiruchirappalli’s Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM) need to take the common admission test (CAT), XAT exam on January 02, 2022, and the GMAT exam between January 2020 and December 2021.

The stages of the selection process are as follows:

Candidates are shortlisted based on their CAT 2021, XAT 2022, and GMAT scores (Validity taken from Jan 2020 to Dec 2021).

Shortlisted candidates will have a personal interview (PI) and a group discussion (GD).

Candidates will be shortlisted for the above-mentioned second round depending on their scores on any of the applicants’ entrance exams. The PI and GD will be held in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Tiruchirappalli, depending on the number of candidates available in each location.

The candidate’s success in all of the following components will determine whether or not they are accepted into the MBA program.

Eligibility:

Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree (under 10+2+3 or equivalent) from a UGC-accredited institution in any subject, such as Arts, Science, Commerce, Engineering, or Social Sciences.

Candidates with ACA, ACWA, or ACS credentials are also eligible to apply. They must have received at least 50 percent in their Graduate/Degree Master’s exams.

Their admittance, however, will be conditional unless they present proof of passing the test with a minimum of 50%, and proof of the minimum essential qualification must be provided before July 31, 2022.

