Home Articles
  • Articles

    • Why MBA During Covid | K J Somaiya Institute of Management

    Posted on by K J Somaiya Institute of Management

    During these unprecedented times of Covid-19, one of the most common dilemmas students face is deciding on whether to pursue an MBA.

    There is no denial of the fact that the pandemic has put the global economy under tremendous pressure. However, by the time the present batch graduates, it is highly likely that there will be an upturn, and the prospects of growth will increase. The competition will ensure the survival of the smartest and fittest of the lot. Hence, it is a perfect time for freshers and working professionals to deep dive and enhance their learning curve, which will set them apart from others in the changing world.

    My experience at K J Somaiya Institute of Management has been enriching and has helped me evolve holistically; self and professional development and academics gave me the confidence to prepare for upcoming challenges in a new unexplored world. The cross-functional knowledge and substantial skill set gained during the pandemic a long-term investment that has the potential to yield long-term returns.

    Moreover, the molded and structured learning at K J Somaiya Institute of Management is at par with global standards. and Moreover, the hosting of diverse eminent personalities and industry leaders, brainstorming entrepreneurial ideas, discussions on future business outlooks and interactions with peers adds clarity to career interests, learning experience, and builds contacts that last a lifetime.

    In this span of two years, students will evolve and be better placed personally and professionally than others they consider as competitors.

    For more information join, [OFFICIAL] K J Somaiya Institute of Management 2021-2023 MBA Admissions

    Read Next

    Why MBA HR? | K J Somaiya Institute of Management
    Over the years career opportunities in the Human Resources area have grown in the industry. Talent acquisition, Talent development, Salary reward and benefits, Employee relations, Human Resource analyst, HR automation and information, HR Consulting, HR Businesses and multiple such opportunities continue to flourish for those who want to make a career. The curriculum for the
    In Uncategorized  ·  last month
    5 Things to Keep in Mind Before You Select a B-School
    The clock’s ticking! Any minute now, you will hear the invigilator say, “Time’s up, pens down”. You have been waiting for this moment for several weeks now. Finally, Undergraduate is done and dusted! So what’s next now? – Catching up on sleep? Weeks of Netflix and Chill? Be away from anything related to studies for
    In Uncategorized  ·  last month
    Skillsets that complement MBA Post-Covid | K J Somaiya Institute of Management
    The Post-COVID world will come with its set of changes, one of many being the business skills that will facilitate your prosperity as a professional. It is with a high level of certainty it can be mentioned that COVID-19 has had tremendous effects on us. Advancing into the clouded, unclear future, it’s difficult to guess
    In Uncategorized  ·  5 weeks ago
    SPJIMR’s Global Management Programme (GMP) - The Inimitable Platform for International Management Programme with Dual Alumni Status
    To fit into the dynamic world of professionalism, honing specific skills matching the cutting-edge trends is mandatory. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s, S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR), through its Global Management Programme (GMP) has constructed a brilliant platform where aspirants can pursue global management programmes from top FT-ranked and internationally-acclaimed management Universities. About
    In Uncategorized  ·  4 weeks ago
    Why MBA During Covid | K J Somaiya Institute of Management
    During these unprecedented times of Covid-19, one of the most common dilemmas students face is deciding on whether to pursue an MBA. There is no denial of the fact that the pandemic has put the global economy under tremendous pressure. However, by the time the present batch graduates, it is highly likely that there will
    In Uncategorized  ·  42 minutes ago