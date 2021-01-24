Why MBA During Covid | K J Somaiya Institute of Management

During these unprecedented times of Covid-19, one of the most common dilemmas students face is deciding on whether to pursue an MBA.

There is no denial of the fact that the pandemic has put the global economy under tremendous pressure. However, by the time the present batch graduates, it is highly likely that there will be an upturn, and the prospects of growth will increase. The competition will ensure the survival of the smartest and fittest of the lot. Hence, it is a perfect time for freshers and working professionals to deep dive and enhance their learning curve, which will set them apart from others in the changing world.

My experience at K J Somaiya Institute of Management has been enriching and has helped me evolve holistically; self and professional development and academics gave me the confidence to prepare for upcoming challenges in a new unexplored world. The cross-functional knowledge and substantial skill set gained during the pandemic a long-term investment that has the potential to yield long-term returns.

Moreover, the molded and structured learning at K J Somaiya Institute of Management is at par with global standards. and Moreover, the hosting of diverse eminent personalities and industry leaders, brainstorming entrepreneurial ideas, discussions on future business outlooks and interactions with peers adds clarity to career interests, learning experience, and builds contacts that last a lifetime.

In this span of two years, students will evolve and be better placed personally and professionally than others they consider as competitors.

