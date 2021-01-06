Which university offers an MBA that fits the current market scenario?

The COVID-19 pandemic crisis has turned the entire world into disarray. The education sector watched helplessly as the novel coronavirus upset everyone’s apple carts.

Alarm bells at the workplace

The economy tumbled to its lowest ebb, leaving the job market in shambles. In its recent report, the International Labor Organization (ILO) has warned of employment in the Asia and Pacific region falling by 4.2 percent in 2020 to 1.839 billion persons from the pre-crisis estimate of 1.920 billion employed. This repercussion could mean “an expected jobs gap of 81 million across the region”.The caveat further alerts MBA aspirants to perceive the pounding fallout of the crisis in a near-collapse of the workforce.

The present situation has turned the job market more competitive than ever. Job aspirants as well as employees need to upgrade their skills and make themselves indispensable at the workplace.

MBA-specific survey

The ‘International MBA Survey 2020’ has reported that companies looking for MBA-specific roles might have concerns about the global economy owing to the pandemic.

When the survey asked employers to rate MBA graduates on a few traits, they responded thus:

Employability 93% ‘excellent’, ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’ Relevant skills to thrive at their organizations 80% ‘strongly agree’ or ‘tend to agree’ Skills or capacity to become senior leaders at leading global businesses 45% ‘strongly agree’ Skills or capacity to become senior leaders at leading global businesses 40% ‘tend to agree’ Have the relevant skills to make a significant contribution to the wider economy in their respective countries 31% ‘strongly agree’ Have the relevant skills to make a significant contribution to the wider economy in their respective countries 49% ‘tend to agree’

Employers admitted to finding these traits in MBA graduates:

enhanced analytical skills

enhanced strategic skills

greater confidence

growth in communication and presentation skills

proficient problem-solving skills

a holistic view of business

enhanced critical thinking

great focus on the task ahead / goal-oriented

sharp decision-making skills

a global mindset

improved financial acumen and a tendency to demand a higher salary

agility and flexibility.

What is the need of the hour?

Can a program in Management fetch you the coveted berth at the employment fair?

What you need is a program that caters to the prevailing demands of the dog-eat-dog market scenario. You must enroll in a course that yields the desired outcome.

UOWD

To provide the requisite skill sets and cater more specifically to demands in the market, the UOWD offers varied master’s programs.

The University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD), one of the UAE’s oldest universities, is an autonomous university located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The UOWD is affiliated to the University of Wollongong in Australia but remains independent from the mother institution.

The campus hosts over 3,500 residents from more than 108 countries. The University provides a unique multi-cultural environment conducive to academic success, personal growth, and social development.

The UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (UAE) (Commission for Academic Accreditation) has accredited all the UOWD undergraduate and postgraduate degrees. The Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA) of Australia does their auditing. International bodies like ACCA, CIM, CIMA, CILT, and CIPS have given accreditation to certain programs.

Master of Business Administration (MBA) is the first program at UOWD that features blended learning methods. The program is delivered in a condensed mode with core subjects that engage students with industry leaders and networking opportunities. All the subjects offered at the university allow students to participate in study trips abroad, real-time masterclasses, and conference activities with senior executives and knowledge experts.

The university also offers the Master of Business Analytics program designed in consultation with SAS, a global leader in analytics. The degree aims to help outgoing student graduates develop technical, analytical, and decision-making skills.

Other programs include Master of Business (Innovation and Entrepreneurship), Master of Business (Financial Management), Master of Business (International Business), Master of Science (Logistics and Supply Chain Management), Master of Business (Marketing), and Master of Business (Human Resource Management).

It also has a specialized master’s degree in luxury management called the Global Executive Master in Luxury Management (GEMLux) program.

All the degrees have the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the UAE Ministry of Education – Higher Education Affairs accreditation and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) license. They also have the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB)accreditation.

This year, UOWD also opened its capacious Campus of the Future at Dubai Knowledge Park where students can take advantage of its blended learning model.

Pursue the creditable MBA that prepares you in the course to further your career.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for GMAT Exam Discussions.

Read More