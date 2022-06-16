What MBA Specialisation Should An Engineer Choose?

It is normal if you are an engineering student with an epiphany that you are more inclined toward management courses post your undergraduate degree. But you are likely going to be stuck upon deciding which specialisation you should choose for yourself in your MBA. This article provides you with the top 5 choices in your MBA post your B.Tech degree. Dependent upon the skills required, and your inclination towards the area, any of these could be the one for you!

Yet again, the question arises, why do an MBA post a BTech degree and change your field?

Doing an MBA has a lot of advantages and an edge to it. The following are just a few of them:

An MBA degree grooms a student with solid foundations in management and business, which is precisely what most of companies nowadays are looking forward to.

Doing an MBA post-engineering is an edge over other students since students with tech and managerial knowledge get placed with much higher packages.

MBA is a universally accepted post-education degree and opens vast choices and arenas for employability and opportunity prospects.

Someone who wants to start a business of their own benefits greatly from a combination of technical and administrative abilities in effectively implementing their concept.

Thus, from a corporate world’s perspective, the demand for a techno-managerial skill set has always had an upwards graph demand.

The top five MBA specialisations chosen by applicants with engineering backgrounds are as follows.

MBA in Finance: This specialisation gives you an in-depth knowledge of finance and makes you a part of the intensely fabricated finance area. It involves good analytical and management skills, estimating profits/losses of a company or industry, etc. The curriculum focuses on production, learning how to make budgets, investments and securities and capital management and company requirements. This is the most opted degree, and since engineering students have a good grasp of mathematics and analysing in their undergraduate course, MBA in Finance mixes accounting and finance to make them solve real-world problems. MBA in Marketing: Marketing is at the heart of any business, and an engineer with marketing knowledge is advantageous to any organisation. An MBA in Marketing prepares you for Market Research, recognising consumer demands, the preferred products and services of the target market, using analytics to increase a company’s sales, parts of advertising, and understanding market behaviour. Engineering students with marketing abilities have excellent chances in the business sector. MBA in International Business: With world trade increasing and global exchange on the run, an MBA in International business is the way for anyone looking to broaden their horizons abroad. This includes learning nuances about import and export, gaining insight into how global markets function, documentation, procedural aspects, regulation and more. It also includes learning about capital raising in global markets, international fluctuations, understanding the economy, building and understanding customer markets in various regions as per the needs. It’s a comprehensive mix of all which in addition also involves a lot of travel opportunities. MBA in Human Resources: MBA in Human Resources is for people inclined towards managing people, studying and implementing organisational behaviours, and dealing with conflicts and employee problems in their company. It requires strong interpersonal and communication skills and an ability to work with everyone together. It also includes taking care of recruitment, training, settlement of salaries and employee performance analysis. MBA in Operations Management: MBA in Operations Management is an appropriate option for electrical engineers since they already know about product design development and R&D Optimisation. This gives them the skills to lead the production/operations department by learning operational and management skills.

There are many options available apart from these five, but these are the ones that are the mainstream opted options. Choosing any specialisation for an MBA is highly dependent upon the student’s skill sets, abilities, inclinations and interests. do a bit more research on any of these disciplines and you’ll have it all figured out!.

