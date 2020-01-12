WBHRB Recruitment 2020: Apply for 32 Physicist-cum-Radiation Safety Officer Posts on wbhrb.in

WBHRB Recruitment 2020

The West Bengal health recruitment board has announced that they are recruiting for the post of Physicist cum radiation safety officers. The candidates those who are interested and who are eligible to work as a Physicist cum radiation safety officer can register online in the official website of the West Bengal health recruitment board from 10th January 2020 onward.

However, candidates must have to finish the application process on or before the last day of registration on January 20, 2020.

Important Dates:

The important dates which the candidates must make note of are as follows:

Events Dates Starting date to apply online January 10, 2020. Last date of the registration process January 20, 2020.

The website to get more details on the recruitment is https://www.wbhrb.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria:

To be able to work as a Physicist cum radiation officer in the West Bengal health recruitment board the candidates has to fulfil certain eligibility criteria. The eligibility criteria are as follows

The candidates must have a post graduate degree in Physics or electronics engineering or in Biophysics from any recognized college or university with a minimum of 50 % marks.

The candidates should have also done a post graduate degree or post graduate diploma in radiology or medical physics from any recognized university or institution.

The candidates who have done M. Sc in physics will be given extra preference than the candidates who have not. But it not compulsory.

The candidates should be a holder of the certificate of radiation safety officer which is issued either by the Bhabha Atomic research centre or Atomic energy regulatory board.

Registration Process:

On the website of the West Bengal Health recruitment board the candidates would find the link that will take them to the application form.

All the credentials had to be filled in and then submitted online.

