International Immersion Program (IIP) at TAPMI,Manipal

The Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) is the flagship programme of the T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Manipal. The PGDM programme aims to create cosmopolitan leaders who understand and embrace diversity.

With this objective in mind, an exciting four-day International Immersion Programme (IIP) to Dubai is being planned for the entire first-year PGDM cohort between February 9 and February 18, 2020. The IIP will provide a platform to the students to understand the complexities in managing a firm in a multi-cultural environment.

The working of global companies emerging from or operating in Dubai is expected to provide students the comprehension and appreciation of the city’s innovative and entrepreneurial eco-system. The student cohort will also meet well-known emigrants of Indian origin, who have created successful businesses in the Middle East.

Additionally, the IIP would give students an opportunity to explore and appreciate the history, culture and ethos of the most populous city in the UAE.

