UPTET Admit Card 2019 Out on updeled.gov.in; Check Exam Schedule and Other Details here

UPTET Admit Card 2019

The UPTET exam is scheduled to be on 22nd December 2019 (Sunday). Candidates applied for this exam can download their admit card from the official website of Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET).

The admit card for UPTET 2019 will contain all the exam related details like exam date, exam time, venue etc. Candidates must download their admit card soon to avoid last minute hassle.

The exam for UPTET 2019 will be held in two sessions for UPTET Paper 1 and Paper 2. This exam take place once in a year. Every year over 16 lakhs candidates are expected to appear for the UPTET December exam.

The official website to download the UPTET 2019 admit card and get more details on UPTET 2019 exam is www.updeled.gov.in .

Steps to download the UPTET 2019 admit card:

Visit the official website of UPTET as mentioned in the above paragraph.

Click on the “UPTET admit card 2019” link on the home page.

Enter the individual credentials required to download the admit card.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the UPTET 2019 admit card for future reference.

The direct link to download the hall card for UPTET 2019 exam is here, Download UPTET Admit Card 2019 – Direct Link.

UPTET Exam Schedule 2019:

Paper Date Time Duration Marks Paper-I 22 December 2019 10:00 AM to 12.30 PM 2.30 hours 150 Paper-II 2.30 PM to 5:00 PM

Keep visiting the official website of UPTET 2019 for more updates and timely information on the exam and further process needs to be done.

