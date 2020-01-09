TE Kerala Diploma Result 2019 for November exam Announced on tekerala.org

TE Kerala Diploma Result 2019

The TE Kerala Result 2019 has been declared by the Board of Technical Education, Kerala. Candidates appeared in the TE Kerala 2019 exam can download the result from the official website of the Board of Technical Education, Kerala.

The result got declared today, 9th January 2020. The examination for TE Kerala 2019 was held in the month of November 2019. The TE Kerala 2019 exam was held across the state in various exam centres.

Those students who have appeared for the TE Kerala examination in November 2019 can apply for the revaluation of TE Kerala answer scripts on or before January 22, 2020. For the revaluation, candidates need to pay Rs 380/- per paper at the Polytechnic College Office.

The official page to get more details on the exam and to check the TE Kerala Result 2019 is www.tekerala.org .

Steps to check TE Kerala Result 2019:

Visit the site of Board of Technical Education, Kerala as mentioned above.

Click on the “TE Kerala Result 2019” link present on the home page.

A new page will open up where candidates can download the PDF file.

Check and download the result file.

Keep a hard copy of the TE Kerala 2019 result for future reference.

The direct link to download TE Kerala Result 2019 is here, TE Kerala Result 2019 – Direct Link.

Candidates willing to take photocopies of the TE Kerala answer scripts may be able to apply before 22nd January 2020 by remitting a fee of Rs 790/- per script.

Provisional certificate and grade card can be obtained from the institutions by paying Rs 160/- fees before March 30, 2020.

Keep visiting the official site of the Board of Technical Education, Kerala for more related details.

<noscript><iframe title="TE Kerala Result Polytechnic Diploma Rev 10 & 15 Results Nov 2018 - 2019" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/eg48jUBgAic?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

