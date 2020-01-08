HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    • Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2020: Apply for 4 Deputy Manager and Assistant Manager Posts on balmerlawrie.com

    Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2020, Balmer Lawrie released notification for 4 Deputy Manager and Assistant Manager Posts. Candidates can check official website balmerlawrie.com

    Candidates who are interested are invited to apply for the posts of Deputy Manager and Assistant Manager posts by Balmer Lawrie. Interested candidates can apply through the format that is prescribed for recruitment of Balmer Lawrie 2020 on or before January 27, 2020.

    Important Dates –

    • Last date for online application – January 27, 2020.

    Vacancy Details –

    • Deputy Manager (IT) – 1 post
    • Deputy Manager (SCM) – 1 post
    • Assistant Manager (Secretarial) – 2 posts

    Additional Information –

    • Official URL – https://www.balmerlawrie.com/
    • State – West Bengal
    • City – Kolkata
    • Country – India
    • Educational Qualification – Graduate, Post Graduate
    • Functional – Other Functional Area

    Criteria of Eligibility for Assistant Manager (AM) and Deputy Manager (DM) Job –

    Educational Qualifications for the posts are as follows –

    • Deputy Manager (IT) – Regular Engineer Graduate, full-time (Information Technology/ Computer Science, with exclusion of part-time and correspondence). The minimum percentage cut-off for the candidates is 60% in B.E./B. Tech.
    • Deputy Manager (SCM) – Regular Post Graduate (full-time) in Management/MBA (with exclusion of part-time and correspondence) for two years or Graduation with Post Graduate Diploma in any discipline (with minimum of one-year duration) (with exclusion of correspondence and distance learning). Preference will be given to Engineering Graduates with Full Time Post Graduation Qualification in SCM.
    • Assistant Manager (Secretarial) – Candidates with LLB qualification will be preferred and also preference will be given to candidates that have experience in Secretarial work. Compliance pertaining to regulations of SEBI and Companies act and an ICSI member will be more likely preferred for the said post.

    Application Process –

    Candidates who are interested can apply for recruitment of Balmer Lawrie 2020 through the format prescribed where submission of application form online is permitted on their official website which is mentioned above.

