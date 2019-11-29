MUHS Recruitment 2019: Apply for 11 Principal, Assistant Professor and other posts, Check here for Eligibility Criteria

The notification has been released by the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) for the recruitment of Principal and other (Ganpatrao Adke College of Nursing) posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible shall apply for the post at Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 09 December 2019.

Important Date:

Closing Date of submission of application: 09 December 2019

Vacancy Details

Professor cum Principal: 01 Post

Professor cum Vice-Principal: 01 Post

Associate Professor/Reader: 01 Post

Assistant Professor/Lecturer: 05 Posts

Tutor/Clinical Instructor: 03 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Professor cum Principal:

The candidate shall hold a

i) Master’s degree in Nursing with advanced Specialization in Nursing.

(ii) Also, should be a Registered Nurse/Midwife in Maharashtra Nursing Council (MNC).

(iii)Shall have 15 Years’ experience in Nursing after registration as a Nurse, of which 12 years should be Teaching experience with a least of 5 years in the collegiate program after M.Sc.(N).

Professor cum Vice-Principal:

The candidate shall hold a

(i) Master’s degree in any Nursing specialty.

(ii)Also should be a registered Nurse or Midwife in Maharashtra Nursing Council (MNC).

(iii)Also must be Twelve (12) years’ experience in Nursing after such Registration of which 10 (Ten) years should be teaching experience with a least of 5 years in a collegiate program.

Associate Professor/Reader:

The candidate should hold a

(i) Master’s degree in any Nursing specialty in Nursing.

(ii) Registered Nurse/Midwife in Maharashtra Nursing Council (MNC).

(iii) Eight years’ experience in Nursing after such Registration of which Five years should be teaching experience out of which 3 years after M.Sc. Nursing.

Assistant Professor/Lecturer:

The candidate shall hold a

(i) Master’s degree in Nursing.

(ii) Also, should be Registered Nurse or Midwife in Maharashtra Nursing Council (MNC).

(iii) And Three years of teaching experience in Nursing after such Registration.

Tutor/Clinical Instructor:

The candidate should be

(i) M.Sc.(N) or P.B.B.Sc.(N) or B.Sc.(N).

(ii)And the candidate should be a Registered Nurse or Midwife in Maharashtra Nursing Council (MNC).

(iii) Also, should hold One year of experience in Nursing.

Eligible candidates can apply for Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 09 December 2019.

MUHS Recruitment 2019: Apply for 11 Principal, Assistant Professor and other posts, Check here for Eligibility Criteria was last modified:

Read More