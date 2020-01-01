SPARDHA 2020 | Praxis Business School

College days are among the best days of our life — the friends we make, the time we spend hanging out in the canteen, sharing everything from class notes to class gossip and full of exciting events. College fest offer a chance to do all this and much more to a fresher who is willing to hop on to the festival bandwagon. Every student should experience this organization process at least once during the course of their Postgraduate studies.

Praxis offer such a chance to its students to organise their college fest called SPARDHA, It is the annual intercollegiate festival of Praxis Business School. Since its inception in 2007, this fest has grown by leaps. From crazy events to mindboggling quizzes, from Virtual IPL to starry nights, this festival has something that will appeal to everybody. Debate, Photography, Creative writing events and nerve- wracking quizzes- these sums up Literary Arts as a department. LA events test the overall literary skills of the participants and gives them upcoming Wordsworth’s a platform to showcase their talent. Apart from these it instils the sense of enjoyment and excitement by organising Battle of Bands & fashion show which heat up the podium which radiate the rays of happiness amongst the audience.

SOME OF OUR MAIN EVENTS AT SPARDHA 2020

DANCE MA TAAZ

PITCH PERFECT

DU JOUR (fashion show)

BATTLE OF BANDS

VIRTUAL IPL

THOUGHTFUL ARGUMENTS (debate)

LENSATIONAL (photography)

TABLE TENNIS

MARKETING CASE STUDY

JIGYASSA (Quiz)

SPARDHA also tries to enlighten the hearts of underprivileged Children by organising the dance & singing event for autistic Children to make them feel that they are the angels of God in the Earth.

DU JOUR (fashion show) was judged by Ankita Banerjee, a celebrity stylist from Kolkata, She frequently styled Tollywood & Bollywood Celebs.

GUEST PERFORMANCE BY VESPER SERVICE

An instrumental band that reflects the experience of altered conscience with a blend of jittery passing emotions which we encounter in our lives.

