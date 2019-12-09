JNVST 2020 Admit Card Released at navodaya.gov.in, Steps How to Download Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6th Admit Card

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) is a chain of schools that are funded and administered by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas are predominately established in rural areas as an alternative schooling system.

The schools under this system are affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). They act like residential schools, and the education costs are covered by the Government of India for seven years.

Students are also provided with admission in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. This is done in class 6. Students seeking admissions in Class 6 in the JNV have to appear for a test, known as the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST).

This test is regularly conducted by the JNVs, and only the students who qualify in the JNVST are provided admissions.

The JNVST tests the students in the following areas –

Mental Ability

Arithmetic test

Language test

Thus the students must thoroughly prepare for these portions in order to appear for the examination. The admission process for JNVST 2020 has already started.

The application process for the test was completed in September 2019. Students who have applied have been awaiting the release of the admit card.

According to a recent notification, NVS has released the admit card of the students for JNVST 2020 as on 1st December 2019. In order to download the admit card, candidates can follow a few simple steps that have been stated below –

Step-1: Visit the official website of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, which is https://navodaya.gov.in/nvs/en/Home1

Step-2 : Click on the Admission Notifications link on the homepage.

Step-3 : Click on Class 6 admit card link available under this section.

Step-4 : A new page will open up.

Step-5 : Candidates will have to log in with their personal credentials. Then click on the submit option

Step-6 : The admit card will appear on the screen. Go through the details on the admit card.

Step-7 : Download the Admit Card in a PDF format.

Step-8 : Take a printout of the admit card for the examination.

The admit card is a very important document and must be carried by the students on the day of the admission test.

The JNVST admission test for class 6 is set to be conducted on 1st January 2020. Students are advised to prepare thoroughly for the test. They must definitely take help from the mock test papers available online, which will give them a fair idea about the question paper.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – JNVST 2020 Admit Card

Question: What is the official website of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya?

Answer: The official website of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is https://navodaya.gov.in/nvs/en/Home1

Question: When was the JNVST 2020 admit card released?

Answer: The JNVST 2020 admit card was released on 1st December 2019.

Question: Can the admit card be downloaded from any website?

Answer: It is advised that students only use the official website of JNV to download the admit card. All the websites may not be authentic.

Question: When will the admission entrance test be conducted?

Answer: The admission entrance test will be conducted on 1st January 2020.

