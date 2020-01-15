UP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2020 Released at uppbpb.gov.in, Check How to Download

UP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2020 released

As per the latest notification released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), it notifies the release of the admit cards of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the 672 Female Candidates who had already qualified the DV/ PST round. Therefore, the shortlisted candidates can now visit the official website i.e. uppbpb.gov.in and download the admit cards for PET.

The UPPRPB has released the list of of 672 New Female Candidates for PET. So, in order to know about the location, date, and timing for PET, the candidates can download a PDF file that is available on the website.

For the candidates who have qualified in the DV/ PST round, they should note that the Physical Efficiency test is being held from 28th December 2019 in 11 examination centres.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE ADMIT CARDS?

The candidates will have to visit the UPPRPB official website, i.e. www.uppbpb.gov.in

On reaching the home age, they can then click on the link given to download the UP Police Constable PET Admit Card flashing on the home page

The candidates will be redirected to a new window where they will have to provide all the necessary details and click on “Get Details.”

After this step, the candidates can then download UP Police Constable PET Women Admit Card

The UP Police PET is scheduled to be held on 15th January 2020 at 11 different centres located in Uttar Pradesh.

Previously, the UP Police written examination was held on 27th January, and 28th January 2019 and the results of which were announced on 20th November 2019.

For this particular examination, there were a total of 1,23,921 candidates who were shortlisted for the Police Constable Physical Standard Test (PST) and the Document Verification (DV) round.

ABOUT UTTAR PRADESH POLICE RECRUITMENT AND PROMOTION BOARD (UPPRPB)

The UPPRPB is a board that provides recruitment and promotion of direct recruitment and promotion for various non-gazetted posts of Uttar Pradesh Police as per the rules and procedure of recruitment. Its main aim is to implement a fair and transparent system for the recruitment process by using the latest technology.

FAQs:-

Question: When is the Physical Efficiency Test for the UPPRPB recruitment scheduled?

Answer: The Physical Efficiency Test for the UPPRPB recruitment is scheduled to be held on 15th January 2020

Question: How many centres are there for the PET?

Answer: There are 11 centres for PET.

Question: How can I download the admit cards for the PET?

Answer: The candidates can visit the official website and then search for the link related to the PET admit cards and they can enter the required details and finally download their admit cards.

Question: What is the official website of UPPRPB?

Answer: The official website of UPPRPB is www.uppbpb.gov.in.

