University Grants Commission (UGC) Approves DAVV’s Stride, to get Grant of Rs 1 crore

University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved up to Rs 1 crore for Scheme for Trans-disciplinary Research for India’s Developing Economy (STRIDE) Scheme for DAVV.

This means the now Devi Ahilya Vishwa Vidalaya (DAVV) is eligible to get maximum grant of Rs 1 Crore as varsity’s project for STRIDE.

According to the School of Economics faculty Vishakha Kutumbale the project of Devi Ahilya Vishwa Vidalaya (DAVV) is about the research capacity building and human resource development focused on colleges and universities to identify motivated young talents with research and innovation aptitude.

While giving the statement to Times of India, She added that, “The announcement was made by UGC on Wednesday and we are likely to get the details of the grant sanctioned within a week.”

DAVV is amid the only two universities from Madhya Pradesh that have been selected for the component one of STRIDE and among the only 16 varsities from across the country.

It should be noted that only 58 projects has been selected for UGC’s STRIDE scheme among numerous projects that were registered from across the country. The selected projects include 16 varsities and 18 aided colleges from across the country whose project has been approved.

The scheme will be for the duration of three years from the date of receipt of first instalment of the approved grant. And as per the words of Dr Renu Jain. “ We were sure that we will get the project as the presentation had gone in a way we were expecting it to go.

We are extremely proud that the project on the research capacity building of the varsity has been approved. “ Dr Renu Jain is the Vice Chancellor of Devi Ahilya Vishwa Vidalaya (DAVV) and had gone to represent the project along with Vishakha Kutumbale.

