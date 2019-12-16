UKPSC ARO Admit Card 2019 Released at ukpsc.gov.in, Steps How to Download

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission is a statutory body operating under the aegis of Uttarakhand Government and is responsible for conducting various recruitment drives every year for the selection of most suitable candidates for the various vacancies available with the different departments and ministries under the Uttarakhand state government.

Consequently, every time a recruitment drive is launched by Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, thousands of candidates apply for the advertised vacancies.

Same was the case when on 10th December 2018, Uttarakhand Public Service Commission announced the vacancies for the post of Assistant Review Officer and several other posts under the UKPSC ARO and Other Posts Recruitment 2018.

A total of 65 vacancies were advertised wherein 56 vacancies pertained to the post of Assistant Review Officer, 6 vacancies pertained to the post of the translator, 2 vacancies pertained to the post of typist, and 1 vacancy pertained to the post of Assistant Librarian.

UKPSC ARO and Other Posts Recruitment 2018: Important Dates

Date Event Application process starts 10th December 2018 Application process ends 31st December 2018 Last date for payment of application fee 31st December 2018 Admit Card Released 14th December 2019 Examination Dates In December 2019

The applications for the UKPSC ARO and Other Posts Recruitment 2018 closed on 31st December 2018 as it was the last date for payment of the application fee as well.

Since then almost a year has passed, but no official information was made available regarding UKPSC ARO and Other Posts Recruitment 2018 by the UKPSC. Finally, on 14th December 2019, there was an important announcement made by the UKPSC pertaining to the UKPSC ARO and Other Posts Recruitment 2018.

According to the official notification published on the website of UKPSC @ www.ukpsc.gov.in, the dates for the exam under UKPSC ARO and Other Posts Recruitment 2018 has been announced.

Along with the dates, the admit cards for UKPSC ARO and Other Posts Recruitment 2018 have also been issued. Therefore, the candidates must log-on to the official website of UKPSC and download their admit cards immediately.

The admit cards contain all details regarding the date, time, venue, and other important information pertaining to the UKPSC ARO and Other Posts Recruitment 2018. Candidates must take a printout of the admit cards and take it along on the day of the examination with a valid ID proof. Otherwise, they will not be able to sit for the examination.

Once the examination is conducted, the final results will be declared at a later date along with further instructions regarding the selection process.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for UKPSC Recruitment 2019

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – UKPSC ARO Admit Card 2019

Question: Which is the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission?

Answer: The official website of UKPSC is www.ukpsc.gov.in.

Question: How many vacancies are available under UKPSC ARO and Other Posts Recruitment 2018?

Answer: A total of 65 vacancies are available under the UKPSC ARO and Other Posts Recruitment 2018.

Question: When will be the admit card released for UKPSC ARO and Other Posts Recruitment Exam 2018?

Answer: The admit cards have been released on 14th December 2019.

Question: Is it mandatory to take a printout of the admit card?

Answer: Candidates must take a printout of the admit cards and take it along on the day of the examination with valid ID proof, else they shall not be able to appear for the exam.

UKPSC ARO Admit Card 2019 Released at ukpsc.gov.in, Steps How to Download was last modified:

Read More