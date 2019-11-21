OTET Result 2019 to be Released Today on bseodisha.nic.in, Check Details here

OTET Result 2019

The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test, OTET 2019 result to be released today by the Board of Secondary Education, BSE Odisha. Candidates can check their results once released on the official website of BSE, Odisha.

The releasing news about the result has been mentioned by the Odisha School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash in a meeting held last month. The answer keys were already released by the Board.

Candidates were asked to raise their objection against the answer key released. The board have already accepted the objections. The final result will get released today on the official website.

The official website to get more details on OTET 2019 and check the result is bseodisha.nic.in. Candidates must go through the below mentioned steps in order to check the results once released.

Steps to download OTET Result 2019:

Visit the official website of OTET as mentioned above.

Click on the “Result 2019” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials to login to the account.

Check and download the result.

Print the provisional result published on the official website.

Candidates can also download the result from the new website mentioned above and also the old website, www.bseodisha.ac.in . Although the board has not yet released any official notification but the result is only expected.

Candidates need to score minimum 60% in order to pass the exam. Qualified candidates would be able to apply for the teaching jobs in the state for class 1st to 8th. For getting a teaching job in Odisha, passing OTET is mandatory by the Right to Education Act.

