UBTER Group D DV Result 2019 Announced on ubter.in; Check for More Details here

UBTER Group D DV Result 2019

The result of Document Verification for the Group D post has been released by the Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education (UBTER). Candidates who have appeared for the document verification round can check their results from the official website of UBTER.

The UBTER Group D Exam 2019 was held on 20 October 2019. The recruitment exam was held to recruit 401 Group D Posts (Daftari, Orderly Process Server, Chaprasi etc.). The exam was held across various cities/district of Uttarakhand such as Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar etc.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Document Verification (DV) which was conducted from 6th to 10th January 2020 at its Dehradun Office – Joint Entrance Examination, Research & Development Cell, Upper Aamwala, Tapowan Road Dehradun (Behind D.G. Health Office).

The site to get more details on the examination and to download the UBTER Group D DV Result 2019 is www.ubter.in .

Steps to download UBTER Group D DV Result 2019:

Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education as mentioned above.

Click on the “UBTER Group D DV Result 2019” present on the Home Page.

It will redirect you to the New- Window having the PDF of the desired Result.

Check and download the UBTER Group D DV Result 2019.

Take a print of the UBTER Group D DV Result 2019 for future reference.

Candidates appeared in the UBTER 2019 examination can check their UBTER Group D Region–Wise list on the official website. The result can also be checked region wise.

Keep checking the official website of Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education (UBTER) for latest updates regarding the recruitment process of Group D Posts.

