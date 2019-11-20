TS High Court Answer Key 2019 for various Posts Released on hc.ts.nic.in, Last date to Raise Objections is 29th Nov

TS High Court Answer Key 2019

The TS High Court Answer Key 2019 has been released by the Telangana High Court. Candidates appeared in TS High Court 2019 recruitment exam can download the answer keys from the official website.

The answer key has been released for the exams against the advertisement number 01/2019 to 09/2019. The recruitment computer-based exam for various posts has been held by the Telangana High Court in the Telangana Judicial Ministerial and Subordinate Services from 4 November 2019 to 7 November 2019.

The exam was held across the state in various exam centres. Candidates can also find the direct link for TS High Court Answer Key 2019 with the solution mentioned below.

The official website to get more details on the examinations and to download the answer for 2019 examination is www.hc.ts.nic.in .

Some of the dates of the examination are as follows:

Date of Exam for Steno, Typist, Copyist: 04 November 2019

Date of Exam for Jr Asst & Process Server: 05 & 06 November 2019

Date of Exam for Office Subordinate, Examiner, Record Asst & Field Asst: 07 November 2019

The direct link to download the answer key can be obtained from here, Download TS High Court Answer Key 2019.

Candidates may raise objections against the TS High Court Answer Key 2019 if any by sending application along with the objections in the office of the Registrar (Administration), FAC Registrar (Recruitment), High Court for the State of Telangana, Hyderabad, Pin Code – 500066 from 19 November to 29 November 2019.

The application form for raising objections is available for downloading through the official website. The objection must be raised within the deadline. All Candidates are advised to raise their objections as soon as possible.

