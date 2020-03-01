Industry Expert Sessions at LMTSM

The MBA curriculum contributes to the holistic development of the student. Apart from the technical knowledge which students gain in the classroom, a management graduate has to be well-run with the socio-economic, political and business environment. The students of a management institute need to know about the on-goings and transitions in the business industry to build up their competencies. Their skill development has to be aligned with the changing business paradigms.

This connection between the classrooms and the industry can only be provided by the professionals. Hence a business school which aspires to build future managers tends to organize guest sessions by industry professionals.

Expert sessions are an integral part of the pedagogy of LM Thapar School of Management. Corporate head-honchos, as well as doyens from the academia, are invited to share their valuable insights from their rich experience about contemporary business issues, the challenges they have faced, and how they dealt with them.

The institute has the ascendancy to bring in senior industry professional from various reputed organizations in India from multiple fields of business.

LMTSM has amalgamated with Mr Rituraj Juneja. Rituraaj Juneja has been IBM’s “trusted advisor” to 10 IBM’s partner Universities across India heading the vertical – “Career Services & Ecosystem Development” at IBM’s Innovation Centre for Education (ICE).

Over the years, he has been associated with various industrialists. Mr Rituraj in the capacity of Chief Industry Engagement Officer (CIEO) is focusing on building & consolidating Industry-Academia relationships and has brought in very senior industry professionals from several reputed organizations in India from multiple industries at the campus.

In the last few months, the students have been benefited by various expert sessions by top business professionals.

To name a few, Last October Mr Vikram Gupta head of the Institutional Equity Derivatives and Swaps business for Nomura International in India, visited us. He led the students to the stock market jungle, talking about the bulls and bears. By the session end, there were several Wolves on Wall Street.

Another esteemed guest was Mr Manek Gupta, who is Managing Director and Chief Executive officer of Glencore Agriculture India Pvt. Ltd. Manek shared with students his rich experience of 15 years in commodity trading. Manek talked about various aspect of commodity trading and was able to ignite curiosity among the students regarding its scope across the globe.

We were delighted to have Mr Hari Ramasubramanian, who leads the Business Development & Relationship Management for IBM Systems University initiatives at IBM India/South Asia. Hari has over 30 years of experience with the IT industry and is enjoying his 20th year with IBM – working in the field of education domain for the last 15 years.

Hari instilled knowledge among the students about the importance of Project Management, Product Development, Heading the Open Source & Open Standard initiative, System Integrator enablement management and Technical Sales. It was an engaging session where some critical areas of discussion were the Internet of things, Big Data and Business Analytics.

These sessions serve as an ideal platform for the students to supplement their theoretical knowledge with first-hand perspectives from some of the stalwarts of the industry and also appreciate the different dimensions of handling modern-day business challenges.

