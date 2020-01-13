OSSTET 2019 Admit Card to be Released Soon on osstet.co.in; Check for More Details here

OSSTET 2019 Admit Card

The OSSTET 2019 admit card will soon get released by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education, OBSE. Candidates appeared in the OSSTET 2019 exam can download the admit card released on the official website of OSSTET.

In the last notification released by the board, the online applications were released in December 2019 and the last date to apply for the examination was extended to December 20, 2020. The admit card will soon get released.

Exam Pattern:

The examination shall be conducted through online mode.

There would be two papers of the OSSTET 2019, Paper 1 and Paper 2.

The duration of the OSSTET 2019 test in each paper will be 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Questions would-be Multiple-Choice Question (MCQ) each carrying one mark with four alternatives.

The paper will contain four sections in each paper.

In Language 1 of the first section, Odia would be compulsory.

In Language 2 English would be compulsory.

The site to get more details on the exam and to download the OSSTET 2019 admit card is www.osstet.co.in . This OSSTET 2019 recruitment exam is being held by the Board of Secondary Education Odisha every year to fill the teacher’s vacancies across the state.

Steps to download OSSTET 2019 Admit card:

The candidates are advised to visit Odisha board website.

Click on the “OSSTET 2019 Admit card” link.

Enter your registration details to log in.

Check, download and print the admit card.

All general candidates applying should score a minimum of 60% to be eligible and candidates who belong to SC/ST/PS categories should score a minimum of 50% marks to be passed in the exam. The basic requirement for this examination is to be able to read and write fluently in Odia.

