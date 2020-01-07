TN TRB PG Assistant 2019 Provisional Selection List Released on trb.tn.nic.in

TN TRB PG Assistant 2019 Provisional Selection List

The provisional selection list or the merit list for the Direct Recruitment for the Post Graduate Assistants/Physical Education Director Grade-I has been published by Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has on its official site. Presently, all individuals who showed up in the CBT for the above posts can check their Provisional Selection List from the official site of TN TRB – trb.tn.nic.in.

It is noticed that the list of applicants shortlisted for Certificate Verification was announced on 28 November 2019 and applicants were told to upload documents through Teachers Recruitment Board site from 02.12.2019 to 05.12.2019.

Based on Phase I Certificate Verification the selected ones are divided into two lists appearing for Phase II Certificate Verification and rejected.

Candidates should take note that the Document verification will be held in Chennai from 08th January 2020 to 10th January 2020. The exam centre details will be given in the call letter which can be accessed from the site.

The official web page to check more details on the recruitment exam and download the provisional selection list is www.trb.tn.nic.in .

How to download the list:

Candidates can log into the official website i.e. http://trb.tn.nic.in.

Find the “Direct Recruitment link for the Post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I – 2018-2019” available on the site.

Look for the “Provisional Selection List” for the subjects -Tamil, History, and Economics- “Recruitment for the Post of Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I – 2018-2019”

Take the print out of the same.

Applicants are advised to verify the official site concerning Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) for most recent reports in regards to the Direct Recruitment of Post Graduate Assistants/Physical Education Director Grade-I.

For the Direct Recruitment of 2144 vacant Post Graduate Assistants/Physical Education Directors Grade-I, the assessment was conducted on 27.09.2019, 28.09.2019 and 29.09.2019. TN TRB has published the answer key and the revised score of the competitors released for the above subjects.

