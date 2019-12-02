TNPSC CCSE-2 Marks 2019 Announced on tnpsconline.com, Check Other Details here

TNPSC CCSE-2 Marks 2019

The CCSE-II Main Interview Marks has been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Candidates appeared in this exam can check their marks on the official website of TNPSC.

The result released is the final list of the candidates selected after the interview round. Candidates can check their marks released on the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

The TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination–II Mains exam was on 23rd February 2019. The Interview for the exam was conducted from 06th to 30th November 2019. Candidates can also check their marks by clicking on the following direct link.

The official website to get more details on TNPSC CCSE-2 Marks 2019 is www.tnpsc.gov.in .

Steps to Download TNPSC CCSE-2 Marks 2019:

Visit the official website of TNPSC as mentioned above.

Click on the “POSTS INCLUDED IN COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION-II (GROUP -II SERVICES) (MAIN WRITTEN EXAMINATION)” link on the home page.

You will be redirected to a new page.

A PDF file will get open.

Check and download the marks released.

Take a print of the marks file for further reference.

Thee direct link to download the marks is here, Direct Link for TNPSC CCSE-2 Marks 2019 .

The TNPSC CCSE-2 Prelims Exam 2018 was held on 11th November 2018 across the state at various centres. The TNPSC Group 2 Mains Exam 2018 was held on 23rd February 2019.

This recruitment exam was being held to fulfil the recruitment of 1199 vacancies for the post of Industrial Co-operative Officer, Probation Officer, Special Assistant.

Keep Visiting the official website of TNPSC for more updates and timely information on the exam.

