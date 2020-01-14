TN Cooperative Bank 2020 Recruitment: Apply for 300 Vacant Assistant/Junior Assistant Posts on tncoopsrb.in
Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank has welcomed applications for enrollment to the post of Assistant/Junior Assistant. Interested applicants can apply to the posts of Assistant/Junior Assistant through the said format prior to 1 February 2020.
The online applications for TN Cooperative Bank Assistant/Junior Assistant Recruitment 2020 have begun at tncoopsrb.in. Aspirants can find opening details, qualification criteria, work experience, selection process and other information here.
Job Highlights:
|Notification
|TN Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2020
|Date of advertisement and commencement of submission of online application
|Jan 11, 2020
|End Date of online application Submission
|Feb 1, 2020
|Official URL
|https://www.tncoopsrb.in/index.php
|Location
|Chennai
|State
|Tamil Nadu
|Country
|India
|Education Qualification
|Graduate
|Functional
|Administration, Banking
Vacancy Details:
Total number of vacant posts are 300 for Assistant/Junior Assistant Posts.
Eligibility Criteria:
Educational Qualification: Individuals who aspire to apply for the job must hold graduate degree from a Certified University and have appeared for cooperative training from a Certified University too. Aspirants can look for detailed qualification related criteria in the official advertisement issued by the competent authority.
Age Limit: Candidate must lie within the age group of 21 to 30 years. (Individuals who belong to the reserved category may avail upper age limit relaxation benefit as per government standards)
How to apply for the post?
Interested individuals can apply for Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank Assistant recruitment through the online application format at the latest 1 February 2020. Further details and updates available in pdf notification.
Also read, TN Cooperative Bank 2019 Recruitment.