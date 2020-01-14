Jamia Millia Islamia Semester Exam Cancelled until Further Notice

Jamia Millia Islamia Semester Exam

The Jamia Millia Islamia students was attacked violently by Mobs on December 15, 2019 following which the students of the Jamia Millia Islamia university protested that complaints should be filed against them and action must be taken against the people who have attacked the students. The students are protesting for days demanding for justice for the students who have been attacked.

An official notification has been sent by the Jamia Millia Islamia vice Chancellor, Professor Najma Akhtar that the semester examination for the year will be postponed owing to the protest by the students. It was also mentioned in the notification that the exams dates have not been finalized yet and it will be declared once the dates are finalized.

The exams were cancelled because hundreds of students broke the lock of the university and surrounded the residence of the vice chancellor, Professor Najma Akhtar demanding her to file a FIR against the mob who attacked the students of the Jamia Millia Islamia university students violently.

The students of the university gathered around her demanding for a FIR while she was in type middle and tried to explain to the students that attempts are being made to file a FIR against the mob who attacked the students. The official web page to get more details on this news is https://www.jmi.ac.in/ .

An official report has stated that the university has already begun the procedures to file a FIR. The university has made a complaint in the SHO Jamia Nagar police station and the complaint has been received by the DCP of South East Delhi. The DCP of the crime branch has also received a letter from the professors of the Jamia Millia Islamia university regarding the complaints. The actions regarding the complaint has already begun and the police officials are about to visit the attacked students for reports.

