CIAL Jr Assistant Trainee Recruitment 2020: Apply for 14 Vacancies on cial.aero

CIAL Jr Assistant Trainee Recruitment 2020

According to the Notification discharged (CIAL/HR-R/2020/1 dated 08.01.2020), the Organization has begun the online application at its official portal. The application will be acknowledged online till 31 January 2020.

Educational Qualification:

Jr Assistant Grade II: candidates must hold Graduate degree, on full time basis, with least 60% score from a perceived Institution/University.

Similarly, for CIAL vacancies, candidates must have completed three years’ in related discipline with 60% marks. The diploma should have been obtained.

Jr Assistant Grade III: Competitors must hold three years’ diploma in engineering in related discipline with 60% score, completing the course on full time basis.

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has announced vacancy for the 14 Junior Assistant Trainee post in Grade II and III at its official site, www.cial.aero .

Age limit:

Candidates must have age below 25 years on the last date of application.

(Note: Age Relaxation to the candidates whose land/house was acquired for Cochin International Airport project and also to the internal employees fulfilling qualification criteria.

Selection Procedure:

The selection process includes multiple tests. Only after the candidate clears all the test will be selected for the post. The tests will measure performance of the candidates in Physical Tests (for Grade III only including Physical Measurement Test – PMT and Physical Endurance Tests – PET), Written Test and/ interview(tentative) to be organized by the authority.

How to Apply for CIAL Jr Assistant Trainee posts?

Applications are accepted in the online format only. No other forms of application submission will be accepted. The link for the recruitment can be found on the careers section of the official website of the organization. The last date for making online application submission is 31 January 2020 till 00:00 hours.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-o05mOcrrs

