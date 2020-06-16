Things to know about Advanced Management Programme for Healthcare.(AMPH)?

Indian School of Business has designed AMPH for forming future leaders who can serve the healthcare industry in the best manner. In the year 2016 only, the programme was launched in the form of a healthcare management programme and then it was renamed as AMPH or Advanced Management Programme for Healthcare.

Since the time it was envisioned, this programme has been accompanying an exclusive positioning to deliver superior-quality management education to both mid as well as senior executives who hail from the industry of healthcare delivery.

The benefits of ISB

Excellent faculty – An accomplished and varied team of faculty remains engaged in teaching at the ISB and its faculty members are selected grounded on their teaching skills and research excellence. Additionally, the faculty possesses a deep understanding of different aspects of the health sector. Additionally, they are well-versed with the latest issues and trends that happen in the industry of Indian healthcare.

– An accomplished and varied team of faculty remains engaged in teaching at the ISB and its faculty members are selected grounded on their teaching skills and research excellence. Additionally, the faculty possesses a deep understanding of different aspects of the health sector. Additionally, they are well-versed with the latest issues and trends that happen in the industry of Indian healthcare. Global associations – The Founding Associate Schools of ISB are The Wharton School and the Kellogg School of Management. Its associate schools are MIT Sloan School of Mgmt, London Business School or LBS, Tufts University, and The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. ISB happens to a vital portion of the Business School Alliance for Health Management too which is a consortium of the leading international MBA programmes that have a focus on the health sector.

– The Founding Associate Schools of ISB are The Wharton School and the Kellogg School of Management. Its associate schools are MIT Sloan School of Mgmt, London Business School or LBS, Tufts University, and The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. ISB happens to a vital portion of the Business School Alliance for Health Management too which is a consortium of the leading international MBA programmes that have a focus on the health sector. World-class campuses – The remarkable thing is IBS has a couple of state-of-the-art campuses; one in Mohali and another in Hyderabad. Both the campuses are situated in tranquil settings and propose a surrounding that is highly conducive to learning.

Designing of the model according to the industry

The curriculum of AMPH has been designed after having a consultation with the leaders of the healthcare industry and its curriculum guarantees that this programme’s learnings happen to be applicable to the present requirements of the industry.

The school being consistent with the philosophy of ISB to deliver industry-relevant and high-quality management programmes, has undertaken a review of the curriculum in its 2nd year and alterations made to the programme.

Again, its teaching happens to be experiential and participant-centric, thus, making it highly interesting for the working professionals to return to the structured learning surrounding after a break of several years.

The structure of the modular programme

The Advanced Management Programme for Healthcare tends to be a modular residential programme which is proposed in a combined learning format that makes the job of the administrators and busy clinicians easy to learn management with just some or no disruption at work.

The network of ISB Healthcare – AMPH does boast of the finest-in-class peers and it provides an opportunity to have interaction with senior alumni all across industry leaders and programmes at the time of and after completing graduation.

