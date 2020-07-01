The Commendable Initiative of IIT Bombay for Aiding Its Students

Amidst escalation in the cases of COVID-19 all across the country, the IIT (Indian Institute of Technology), Mumbai has turned into the first vital institute that scraped every face-to-face lecture for the remaining part of the year.

So, the well-being and safety of its students will not be compromised at any cost. Subhasis Chaudhuri, the IIT Bombay Director, mentioned in a post on Facebook that this decision has been taken post a long discussion.

Chaudhuri mentioned in the post that this institute treats students as its priority, and it took this initial step in India in deciding concretely how it can bring closure to the present semester so that it would benefit the students.

The changes

Due to the present condition of COVID-19, it becomes tough to plan for the subsequent semester for the students of IIT. After a lengthy deliberation in the Senate, this institute has decided that the following semester would only be run in the online medium. Hence, students will continue to remain safe, Chaudhuri added.

The semester meant for the courses of undergraduate as well as post-graduate is programmed for July. Additionally, the post possessed a plea for donations for financially ill students.

Chaudhuri said that many students of IIT Bombay hail from economically unhealthy families. So, they must be provided with a helping hand so that they can get the IT hardware, like broadband connectivity and laptops. This would help them take online classes easily.

The post of Chaudhuri read that they have assessed that they require nearly INR 5 crores for helping the needy students. IIT Bombay looks forward to people’s overwhelming support for helping the positive young minds so that they can continue learning without facing any kind of delay or hindrance.

First time in History

According to the PTI, in the 62-year history of the institute, it has never happened that its campus

started with no student. Across India, the tally of coronavirus has become more than 4.56 lakhs. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India as it has 1.39 lakh cases, so Mumbai only has logged close to 70,000 cases this far.

At the beginning of the week, Education Ministry sources told NDTV that undecided competitive tests and board examinations for medical and engineering colleges are least likely to happen in July. However, the Supreme Court is likely to hear this matter.

Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank,” the education minister, asked the UGC (University Grants Commission) to go through the guidelines for intermediate as well as terminal semester examinations besides the academic calendar. According to him, the foundation for revised guidelines would be the safety and health of students, staff, and teachers PTI reported.

Source – NDTV.

