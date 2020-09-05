IIT Bombay Undergraduate Aspirant recently Launched AIR Document Scanning app and took a Step Forward in the Prime Minister’s Vision of AtmaNirbar Bharat.

Aspirants of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay have recently built up an artificial – based (AI) reading assistant and document scanning application.

They named this application as AIR Scanner and the application is available free of cost on google play store. The undergraduate aspirants were inspired by PM Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The group of final year undergraduate students of Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, have created a document scanner and reading assistant which works on artificial intelligence (AI).

The two final year students perusing Bachelor of Technology (B Tech) at IIT, Bombay have created the AI-based application after the government of India prohibited various Chinese application including one of the most popular applications’ Cam Scanner’. The application has been made available for download on the Google Playstore, free–of–cost.

Rohit Kumar Chaudhary and Kavin Agrawal, the two students of the undergraduate programme at IIT, Bombay created the application. The application helps to scan the documents and also works as a reading assistant.

As stated by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the information regarding the AI-based application on Sunday. The application was launched on 15th August 2020, as an indigenous alternative to boycott Chinese partner.

The students were inspired by the Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The team of students have constructed a made – in – India Edtech item which has some incredible and remarkable features.

In future, it tends to be a solid competition to many existing non – Indian based applications such as Adobe Scan and Cam Scanner.

In an interview, Chaudhary spoked about the software application which they have created. At first, he aimed at creating up a software application to make the reading experience easy for the users who find it difficult to understand the English language.

However, he hit up with the application’s idea when the government of India prohibited much Chinese application, including mobile scanner application.

He further included that after the boycott the Chinese application called Cam Scanner, both the designers reviewed and found that people are facing issues in organising documents through their mobile phones.

According to Chaudhary, what makes his application uncommon are its selective security features. According to him, AIR Scanner application doesn’t gather any data about the client, and all the archives are put away in the telephone’s nearby stockpiling.

We are not utilising any distributed storage to store the reports of the clients. The application ensures total client security.

This application could demonstrate to be fruitful and productive to all different individuals associated with online training and work from home in this COVID – 19 pandemic outbreak. In this manner, both the undergraduate aspirants and authorities can utilise the app as per their convenience.

It incorporates all the ideal document scanner feature highlights such as filtering, arranging and sharing documents.

As known as the artificial intelligence (AI) reading assistant, the software application is powered by AI innovation and technology which comprehends words in a page and only a single tap on word boxes can profit the software client with its meaning and related models such as synonyms, pronunciation details and document can be translated in more than forty languages.

A user of the application can import his/her E-books or capture paper snippets with the AI Narrator reading it out loud.

The undergraduate students who have built up the AIR Scanner App have been taking a shot at building up the AI Reading Assistant application for quite a while.

It was when different Chinese applications were restricted; they reviewed and understood that individuals were confronting challenges in examining, arranging and sharing documents.

So, they utilised their skills in application improvement and constructed a Document Scanner App that was incorporated with unique AI Reading Assistant element and thus, named it AIR Scanner.

Currently, there are more than 1500 downloads from the google play store. According to both the designers of the application, it is available for android users only, but soon the application will be launched for iOS users as well.

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, was established in 1958. Throughout the long term, the Institute has kept up to rank high over the classifications of Engineering and Management.

Moreover, with innovations like these, the institution has been keeping up with the image of an exceptional Indian institution nurturing young minds.

