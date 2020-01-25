TANGEDCO 2020 Recruitment: Apply Online for 600 posts of Assistant Engineers on tangedco.gov.in

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    TANGEDCO 2020 Recruitment: Candidates can apply Online for 600 posts of Assistant Engineers on tangedco.gov.in.

    TANGEDCO 2020 Recruitment

    Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) is seeking candidates to hire for Assistant Engineer posts. The notification has been released on the official website and interested candidates can visit the official website which is tangedco.gov.in. for the recruitment details and submit the application form.

    Important Dates:

    Candidates should note the following important dates released by TANGEDCO:

    • The online application process begins from 24th January 2020.
    • The last date to submit the application form is 24th February 2020
    • The deadline to submit the online application fee is 24th February 2020
    • The last date to submit the fees application through bank challan 27th February 2020

    The official website to get more details on the recruitment is www.tangedco.gov.in .

    Application Process:

    Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to fill the application form:

    • Candidates would need to visit the official website
    • There will be section to apply online
    • Candidates would need to search for post of assistant Engineer to apply
    • All the necessary details would need to be filled accurately in the application form
    • Candidates would then need to upload the photograph and signature in the given format
    • The application fees should be paid online through any of online mode
    • Candidates can then take the print out of the form for future reference.

    The application fees for the general candidates is Rs 1000 and the fees for the reserved category candidates is Rs 500.

    Eligibility Criteria:

    It is important the candidates should meet the eligibility criteria as mentioned by TANGEDO. It is mandatory that the candidates should be between 18 years to 30 years of age. However, the maximum age for the reserved category candidates is 32 years.

    It is also mandatory that the candidates should have the Bachelor’s degree in Engineering in any field as the minimum required qualifications. Candidates should read the terms and conditions before applying for the post.

    Also read, TANGEDCO Recruitment 2020.

