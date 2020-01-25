How does CMAT help with other MBA exams like CAT, XAT, SNAP, etc.?
What is CMAT?
The CMAT is the Common Management Admission Test is an online computer-based exam that the National Testing Agency conducts every year around January.
The CMAT is counted amongst the popular competitive exams in India. Over 1000 management institutes accept the CMAT percentiles/ scores to shortlist candidates for the second stage of the MBA admission process.
The CMAT is a basic aptitude test of the applicants in Language Comprehension, General Awareness, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques.
All AICTE approved colleges issue separate CMAT cut-offs to select the best applicants for the Group Discussion and Personal Interview (PI) rounds.
Does CMAT help in other exam preparation?
The syllabus of all management exams is more or less similar. The names of the sections might vary for all popular exams like CAT, XAT, CMAT, NMAT, etc. Nonetheless, all national and state-level management exams test the following skills of the applicants:
- Logical Reasoning
- Quantitative Ability
- Data Interpretation
- Verbal Ability and Comprehension of English Language
Preparing for CMAT will also come in handy for other government competitive exams like IBPS, SSC, other banking exams, etc.
How does CMAT help in other MBA exams like CAT, XAT, NMAT, SNAP?
Most conducting bodies of different management entrance tests do not prescribe a syllabus. This allows the exam bodies to cover almost all topics related to the sections and change the exam pattern every year.
Though this factor makes the difficulty level of these exams a bit higher, if one is preparing for CMAT or XAT, he/ she will be able to perform well in the other exam as well. How? Let’s look at the topics covered in the popular MBA exams.
Logical Reasoning (Present in CMAT, CAT, XAT, SNAP, NMAT, etc.)
- Blood Relation
- Binary Logic
- Clocks
- Course of Action
- Critical Reasoning
- Coding and Decoding
- Logical Matching, Sequence
- Puzzles
- Seating Arrangement
- Syllogisms
- Venn Diagrams
Quantitative Ability or Techniques (Present in CMAT, CAT, XAT, SNAP, NMAT, etc)
- Algebra
- Average
- Coordinate Geometry
- LCM and HCF
- Complex Numbers
- Time and Work
- Trigonometry
- Mensuration
- Solid Geometry
- Number Systems
- Probability
- Permutation and Combination
- Percentages
- Speed, Time and Distance
- Equations
- Interest
- Set Theory & Function
- Mixtures and Alligations
- Surds and Indices
Data Interpretation (Present in CMAT, CAT, XAT, SNAP, NMAT, etc)
- Charts
- Graphs
- Tables
- Caselets
- Pie Chart
Verbal Ability and Comprehension (Present in CMAT, CAT, XAT, SNAP, NMAT, etc)
- Reading Comprehension
- Synonyms
- Idioms
- Antonyms
- Fill in the blanks
- Grammatical error correction
- Tenses
- Meaning-Usage Match
- Summary Questions
- Syntax
- Jumbled Sentences
- Facts and Inferences
- Summary
- Sentence Correction
General Awareness Section of CMAT
The general awareness section is not part of exams like CAT, SNAP and NMAT. However, the GK section is present in XAT and other banking and government exams. CMAT preparation will be useful to all candidates planning to appear for XAT, SSC, IBPS and other government exams. Questions of the CMAT GA section include both static GK and current affairs.
The syllabus of the General Awareness section of CMAT is as follows.
- Physical Geography
- Awards
- Famous Personalities
- Sports
- Indian and World Human Geography
- Indian and World History
- International Organizations
- Science and Tech Innovations
- National Economy (Current Affairs and Static)
- National Polity (Current Affairs and Static)
- Other miscellaneous General Awareness
