How does CMAT help with other MBA exams like CAT, XAT, SNAP, etc.?

What is CMAT?

The CMAT is the Common Management Admission Test is an online computer-based exam that the National Testing Agency conducts every year around January.

The CMAT is counted amongst the popular competitive exams in India. Over 1000 management institutes accept the CMAT percentiles/ scores to shortlist candidates for the second stage of the MBA admission process.

The CMAT is a basic aptitude test of the applicants in Language Comprehension, General Awareness, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques.

All AICTE approved colleges issue separate CMAT cut-offs to select the best applicants for the Group Discussion and Personal Interview (PI) rounds.

Does CMAT help in other exam preparation?

The syllabus of all management exams is more or less similar. The names of the sections might vary for all popular exams like CAT, XAT, CMAT, NMAT, etc. Nonetheless, all national and state-level management exams test the following skills of the applicants:

Logical Reasoning

Quantitative Ability

Data Interpretation

Verbal Ability and Comprehension of English Language

Preparing for CMAT will also come in handy for other government competitive exams like IBPS, SSC, other banking exams, etc.

How does CMAT help in other MBA exams like CAT, XAT, NMAT, SNAP?

Most conducting bodies of different management entrance tests do not prescribe a syllabus. This allows the exam bodies to cover almost all topics related to the sections and change the exam pattern every year.

Though this factor makes the difficulty level of these exams a bit higher, if one is preparing for CMAT or XAT, he/ she will be able to perform well in the other exam as well. How? Let’s look at the topics covered in the popular MBA exams.

Logical Reasoning (Present in CMAT, CAT, XAT, SNAP, NMAT, etc.)

Blood Relation

Binary Logic

Clocks

Course of Action

Critical Reasoning

Coding and Decoding

Logical Matching, Sequence

Puzzles

Seating Arrangement

Syllogisms

Venn Diagrams

Quantitative Ability or Techniques (Present in CMAT, CAT, XAT, SNAP, NMAT, etc)

Algebra

Average

Coordinate Geometry

LCM and HCF

Complex Numbers

Time and Work

Trigonometry

Mensuration

Solid Geometry

Number Systems

Probability

Permutation and Combination

Percentages

Speed, Time and Distance

Equations

Interest

Set Theory & Function

Mixtures and Alligations

Surds and Indices

Data Interpretation (Present in CMAT, CAT, XAT, SNAP, NMAT, etc)

Charts

Graphs

Tables

Caselets

Pie Chart

Verbal Ability and Comprehension (Present in CMAT, CAT, XAT, SNAP, NMAT, etc)

Reading Comprehension

Synonyms

Idioms

Antonyms

Fill in the blanks

Grammatical error correction

Tenses

Meaning-Usage Match

Summary Questions

Syntax

Jumbled Sentences

Facts and Inferences

Summary

Sentence Correction

General Awareness Section of CMAT

The general awareness section is not part of exams like CAT, SNAP and NMAT. However, the GK section is present in XAT and other banking and government exams. CMAT preparation will be useful to all candidates planning to appear for XAT, SSC, IBPS and other government exams. Questions of the CMAT GA section include both static GK and current affairs.

The syllabus of the General Awareness section of CMAT is as follows.

Physical Geography

Awards

Famous Personalities

Sports

Indian and World Human Geography

Indian and World History

International Organizations

Science and Tech Innovations

National Economy (Current Affairs and Static)

National Polity (Current Affairs and Static)

Other miscellaneous General Awareness

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CMAT 2020 Exam

Read More