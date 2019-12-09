Samvaad: Paving way for Diverse discussions

SAMVAAD MDI

“Conversation. What is it? A Mystery! It’s the art of never seeming bored, of touching everything with interest, of pleasing with trifles, of being fascinating with nothing at all. How do we define this lively darting about with words, of hitting them back and forth, this sort of brief smile of ideas which should be conversation?” – Guy de Maupassant

Exchange of ideas, a mélange of strong personalities indulging in dialogue was the modus operandi for Samwaad, the annual Medial Conclave of MDI Murshidabad. The theme of the inaugural session organized by Syndekon- PR Media & Web Committee, MDI Murshidabad was “Transforming Media Archetypes”.

The event was conducted on the 23rd and 24th of November, 2019 and had participation from eminent personalities from the field of media, journalism and marketing. The esteemed guests for the event were: 1) Mr. Soham Wagh, Senior Marketing Manager, GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) 2) Dr. Mausumi Bhattacharya, Associate Professor Visva-Bharati University. 3) Mr. Havish Madhavapaty, founder, Havish M. Consulting 4) Mr. Vineet Arya, founder Outsourced CMO 5) Dr. Kushal Sanghvi, Business Head, Reliance Entertainment 6) Ms. Shweta Kothari, Managing Editor, The Logical Indian 7) Samrat Mukherjee founder,CEO, Crow’s Nest. 8) Amitabh Tiwari, Head, WarRoom Strategies 9) Dr. Andy Silveira, Associate Professor, Goa Institute of Management, and an LGBTQI activist 10) Mr. Aniruddha Deb, Co-Founder, WOW Communications LLP.

The two day conclave saw panel discussions and speaker sessions on topics ranging from the history of advertising to human sexuality, from marketing being a science or art to citizen journalism. A holistic view on media and where its conscience lies, its accountability was open for the panelists to share their two cents on. Whether it’s the media that controls the mind or the guardian of the bias was some topics our panelists talked about. A forum for presenting varied and unique views was what Samwaad set out to be, the student of MDI Murshidabad took this event as a breeding ground for ideas to open up their minds and grow into well rounded humans who would be driving the tides of change in the near future.

