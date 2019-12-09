HomeMBACAT 2019 Articles
  • Articles

    • Samvaad: Paving way for Diverse discussions

    Posted on by MDI MURSHIDABAD
    SAMVAAD MDI
    SAMVAAD MDI

    “Conversation. What is it? A Mystery! It’s the art of never seeming bored, of touching everything with interest, of pleasing with trifles, of being fascinating with nothing at all. How do we define this lively darting about with words, of hitting them back and forth, this sort of brief smile of ideas which should be conversation?” – Guy de Maupassant

    Exchange of ideas, a mélange of strong personalities indulging in dialogue was the modus operandi for Samwaad, the annual Medial Conclave of MDI Murshidabad. The theme of the inaugural session organized by Syndekon- PR Media & Web Committee, MDI Murshidabad was “Transforming Media Archetypes”.

    The event was conducted on the 23rd and 24th of November, 2019 and had participation from eminent personalities from the field of media, journalism and marketing. The esteemed guests for the event were: 1) Mr. Soham Wagh, Senior Marketing Manager, GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) 2) Dr. Mausumi Bhattacharya, Associate Professor Visva-Bharati University. 3) Mr. Havish Madhavapaty, founder, Havish M. Consulting 4) Mr. Vineet Arya, founder Outsourced CMO 5) Dr. Kushal Sanghvi, Business Head, Reliance Entertainment 6) Ms. Shweta Kothari, Managing Editor, The Logical Indian 7) Samrat Mukherjee founder,CEO, Crow’s Nest. 8) Amitabh Tiwari, Head, WarRoom Strategies 9) Dr. Andy Silveira, Associate Professor, Goa Institute of Management, and an LGBTQI activist 10) Mr. Aniruddha Deb, Co-Founder, WOW Communications LLP.

    The two day conclave saw panel discussions and speaker sessions on topics ranging from the history of advertising to human sexuality, from marketing being a science or art to citizen journalism. A holistic view on media and where its conscience lies, its accountability was open for the panelists to share their two cents on. Whether it’s the media that controls the mind or the guardian of the bias was some topics our panelists talked about. A forum for presenting varied and unique views was what Samwaad set out to be, the student of MDI Murshidabad took this event as a breeding ground for ideas to open up their minds and grow into well rounded humans who would be driving the tides of change in the near future.

    Read Next

    CAT 2019 Answer Keys Released on iimcat.ac.in; Raise Objections by 6th Dec
    CAT 2019 Answer Keys: Candidates can download the answer key released on iimcat.ac.in.
    In MBA  ·  2 weeks ago
    Samvaad: Paving way for Diverse discussions
    “Conversation. What is it? A Mystery! It’s the art of never seeming bored, of touching everything with interest, of pleasing with trifles, of being fascinating with nothing at all. How do we define this lively darting about with words, of hitting them back and forth, this sort of brief smile of ideas which should be
    In MBA  ·  2 weeks ago
    NOSTALGIA – Annual Alumni Homecoming Event @ SIMSR
    “I’d trade all my tomorrows for one single yesterday.” – Kris Kristofferson Nostalgia – The Annual Alumni Homecoming meet of K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research has proved to be much more than just a get-together. It has become a platform for Alumni to interact and connect with each other professionally. Not
    In MBA  ·  6 days ago
    CAT 2019 Result to be Release in January, Answer Key remains Unchanged
    CAT 2019 Result: CAT Answer key 2019 has remained unchanged after examining the objections raised against the questions. Result to be release in January.
    In MBA  ·  4 days ago
    Top 10 MBA Colleges in India 2019, Check here for Rankings, Courses Offered, Exam Accepted and Campus Facilities
    Top 10 MBA Colleges in India 2019, Candidates can check here for Rankings, Courses Offered, Exam Accepted and Campus Facilities.
    In MBA  ·  23 hours ago