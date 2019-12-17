KPTCL Jr. Power Man Endurance Test 2019 Admit Card Out Today on kptcl.com, Steps to Download here

KPTCL Jr. Power Man Endurance Test 2019 Admit Card

The admit card for the endurance test 2019 for the Jr. Station Attendant, Jr. Power Man posts has been released by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL). Candidates can download the KPTCL Jr. Power Man Endurance Test admit card from the official website of KPTCL.

The admit card released is for the endurance test. The Endurance Test for the Jr. Station Attendant, Jr. Power Man posts is scheduled to start from 26th December and end on 28th December 2019. Candidates can check the post wise endurance test schedule released on the official website.

The credentials required by the candidates to download their KPTCL Jr. Power Man and r. Station Attendant Endurance Test Admit Card 2019 from the official website are Application Id and Date of Birth.

The official website to download the KPTCL Jr. Power Man Endurance Test admit card and get more details on the KPTCL Jr. Power Man Endurance Test 2019 is http://www.kptcl.com .

Steps to download KPTCL Jr. Power Man Endurance Test Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website of KPTCL as mentioned above.

Click on the “News Section” on the Home Page of the web portal.

Go to the link “Click here to download call letter for Endurance Test (HESCOM and KPTCL)” given on the Home Page.

You will get redirected to a new page.

Enter the Application Id and Date of Birth.

Check and download the KPTCL Jr. Power Man Endurance Test admit card.

Take a print of the KPTCL Jr. Power Man Endurance Test admit card for future use.

This KPTCL Jr. Power Man Endurance Test exam is being held for the recruitment of 1813 Posts of Jr. Station Attendant, Jr. Power Man and other posts. Candidates having 12th Class/Degree/ Diploma in Engineering have applied for the Jr. Station Attendant, Jr. Power Man posts under KPTCL recruitment drive.

Keep visiting the official website of KPTCL for more updates and timely information on the examination.

