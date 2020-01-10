SSC CHSL recruitment 2019: Last Date to Apply is Today at ssc.nic.in

The last date for the registration for the combined higher secondary level by Staff Selection Commission is 10th January 2020. Therefore, candidates should apply for the SSC CHSL 2019 recruitment process before midnight today. It should be noted that there is no official notification issued yet to extend the deadline for the application.

The vacancy details for the recruitment of SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level was released on 07th December 2019.

Vacancy Details

Candidates interested in Staff Selection Commission CHSL 2019 recruitment process can note the following vacancy details:-

Post General SC ST OBC EWS Total Lower Division Clerk / Junior Secretariat Assistant 601 141 68 351 108 1269 Postal Assistant /Sorting Assistant 1739 487 314 658 400 3598 Data Entry Operator 14 2 4 5 1 26 Total 2354 630 386 1014 509 4893

Staff Selection Commission has released the notification that there would be no extension in the last date of the application.

Candidates can pay the application fees by 12th January 2020 through online mode and candidates who wish to pay the application fees through Bank Challan, the last date to generate the bank challan is 14th January 2020.

According to the notification released on 18th December 2019, SSC extended the last date for generating challan for SSC CHSL 2019 registration from 12th January 2020 to 14th January 2020.

Candidates should keep check the last date to not to miss any deadline. The form would not be accepted after the last date of the SSC CHSL.

Candidates are recommended to revise the application form before the final submission just to avoid the last minute rush. Candidates would need to register themselves on ssc.nic.in first to fill the online application form.

They would not be able to fill the application form without the registration on official website of Staff Selection Commission.

