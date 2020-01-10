UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2019: UPPSC Issues Clarification on changes in age limit

The rumours of reducing the age of candidates from 40 years to 32 years has been cleared by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. UPSC Secretary Jagdish vividly stated that in the near future, there has been no proposal to reduce the age limit of the applicants appearing in Provincial Civil Services Examination.

It was necessary to issue the clarification about the rumours as many candidates believed the media buzz about the age reduction stood in protests outside the commission. The candidates were made to believe that the age reduction decision has been made by the Union Public Service Commission.

The State Public Service Commission changed the examination pattern last year in line with the Union Public Service Commission. As per the examination pattern, the preliminary exams consist of the multiple-choice questions and those who clear the preliminary exams will appear for the mains examination.

The main examination is of pen and paper method and consists of subjective questions to examine the candidates on the basis of two main subjects of their choice.

According to the UPSC exam pattern, the question paper has been divided into 4 major papers with various subjects and are clubbed together in Paper 1, Paper 2, Paper 3, and Paper 4. Candidates would need to choose only one subject as their main subject. This exam pattern was adopted by UPPSC this year, and the recent examination was conducted in this pattern.

And post the changes in the examination pattern, candidates believed the news of age reduction that went viral on social media for all the obvious reasons.

UPSC Secretary Jagdish informed the media that the notification was released for the improvement in the Public Service Commission but was misinterpreted by the candidates and wrongly circulated in social media. It has been confirmed that there has been no change in the age limit of the candidates.

