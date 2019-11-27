KPSC Sales Assistant Answer Key 2019 to be Released Soon on keralapsc.gov.in, Check for more details here

HomeUnion Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020 Articles
    KPSC Sales Assistant Answer Key 2019: Candidates can download the answer key released on keralapsc.gov.in.

    KPSC Sales Assistant Answer Key 2019
    KPSC Sales Assistant Answer Key 2019

    The answer keys of the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) conducted for the post of the Sales Assistant is supposed to be published any time soon. The exam was conducted on Nov 26. The exam was not subjective rather it was an OMR based paper and following the norm the key answers are supposed to be released on the same day or within a day or two on their official website. The answer key can be downloaded once it is up on the website.

    Exam pattern:

    The time allotted for the exam was 1 hour 15 mins. Questions are broadly divided into three parts. The first part mainly focusses on the quantitative aptitude, Democracy and Indian politics and Computer application along with General knowledge on India and Kerala and basic science. The second part is all about the English proficiency and the last part is on the Hindi language.

    Vacancy and recruitment:

    Through this exam, the recruitment of 13 Sales Assistant Grade officials, 2 posts in Kerala State Cooperative Coir Marketing Federation Limited will be done. The recruitment notification was released on Dec 31 2018.

    The official website to get more details on the answer key is www.keralapsc.gov.in .

    Candidates who will get appointed as Sales Assistant Grade II by Direct Recruitment after qualifying this exam will have to work in showrooms outside Kerala. As mentioned in the official notice “The ranked list prepared and published by the Commission for the post shall remain in force for a minimum period of one year and a maximum period of three years provided that the said list will not continue to be in force if a new list is published after the expiry of the minimum period of one year. Candidates will be advised for appointment against the aforesaid vacancies earmarked for the General Category during the period of currency of the list”.

    Also read, Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) Recruitment 2019.

