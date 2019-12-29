NBCC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 14 Management Trainee Post, Steps How to Apply

The NBCC (India) Limited has released the latest notification for all the interested candidates who wish to apply for the posts of Management Trainee – Civil, Chief General Manager – Civil and Senior Executive Director (Engineering) – Civil. Therefore, the candidates can apply for these posts online by visiting the official website by 28th January 2020 latest by 5:00 PM.

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

The starting date of submitting the application online has started from 28th December 2019 at 10:00 AM

at 10:00 AM The last date of submitting the online application of NBCC (India) Limited is 28th January 2020 by 5:00 PM

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total number of 14 posts which are divided into the following

For the post of Senior Executive Director (Engineering) Civil there are 2 vacancies available.

For the post of Chief General Manager (Civil), there are 2 vacancies available.

For the post of Management Trainee Civil, there are 10 vacancies available.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

For the post of Senior Executive Director (Engg) Civil, the candidates should have a degree in Civil Engineering or any equivalent degree from a Government recognized University, and they should have 24 years of experience in the field

For the post of Chief General Manager Civil, the candidates should have a degree in Civil Engineering or any other equivalent degree from a Government recognized University, and they should have 18 years of experience in their field

For the post of Management Trainee Civil, the candidates should have a degree in Civil Engineering or any equivalent degree from Government recognized University, and the candidates are expected to have a minimum of 60% marks

AGE LIMIT

The age limit for the post of Senior Executive Director (Engineering)–Civil is 57 years

The age limit for the post of Chief General Manager-Civil is 57 years

The age limit for the post of Management Trainee-Civil is 29 years

However, there is age relaxation in the upper age limit for the candidates belonging to the SC/ ST/ OBC categories as per the rules of the Government

HOW TO APPLY?

The interested candidates can visit the online website of NBCC (India) Limited i.e. nbccindia.com

The candidates should enter all the required details and personal details carefully while filling the application form

After entering the details, the candidates should upload the scanned photographs and signature and then pay the application fee

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When is the last date of the NBCC recruitment?

Answer: The last date for submission of the applications is 28th January 2020.

Question: What is the official website of NBCC?

Answer: The official website is https://nbccindia.com/

Question: How many vacancies are there in NBCC recruitment?

Answer: 14 posts are available under the ongoing recruitment drive.

Question: What is the selection procedure of the NBCC recruitment?

Answer: The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in Group discussion and Personal Interview.

