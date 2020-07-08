SPJIMR vs XLRI – PaGaLGuY

Deciding upon which college to go for has always been a thing that almost every student has messed up with and have later regretted some or the other reason.

This is a mistake for which the students are not to blame for because it sometimes becomes too difficult to compare two colleges and decide to go for one over the other when these colleges are less at the same levels.

For instance, S. P. Jain Institute of Management or SPJIMR and Xavier Labor Relations Institute – Xavier School of Management or XLRI-XSM or simply XLRI. These two colleges are among the top private Institutions for any courses related to business. So, it becomes very much difficult for a person to decide between the two.

Clearing the CAT exams is an achievement in itself, and the efforts, sacrifices were made to achieve that should not just go in vain by choosing a college without thinking and analyzing things beforehand.

There are some particulars considering which comparing two colleges becomes a bit easier and would surely help you decide which to go for according to your expectations and aspirations, and in this article, we shall discuss each of those particulars and about each of the two colleges.

All India Rankings

National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, ranks the colleges in India considering a lot of specifications and provides the list giving where does each college stand.

SPJIMR

It is ranked as number EIGHTEEN (18) in India, according to NIRF.

XLRI

It is ranked as number NINE (9) in India according to NIRF.

Fees

SPJIMR

The course fee for the PGPM Programme for the year 2019 was INR 17,85,500, which includes all the normal course fees, accommodation expenses, International Immersion expenses and excludes the food expenses which are around INR 1,00,000.

The fee for the Class of 2018-20 for the PGDM course for Indian students was INR 16,00,000. This fee includes tuition fees, basic hostel/ accommodation, and global fast track. It does not include the cost of travel, boarding, lodging, visa, insurance, and incidentals for global fast track.

XLRI

Charges payable for the 15-month PGDM (General Management) were approximately Rs. 20 lakhs for the academic year 2019 – 2020. The charges for food, electricity, and other expenses would be additional and vary according to the type of accommodation preferred by the student.

Courses Offered

The general full-time courses offered by the institutions are as follows.

SPJIMR

Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM)

Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM)

Global Management Programme (GMP)

Post Graduate Management Programme for Women (PGMPW)

Fellow Programme in Management (FPW)

XLRI

Post Graduate Diploma in Management- Business Management (PGDM-BM)

Post Graduate Diploma in Management- General Management (PGDM-GM)

Post Graduate Diploma in Management- Human Resource Management (PGDM-HRM)

Fellow Programme in Management (FPM)

Executive Fellow Programme in Management (Executive FPM)

Placements

SPJIMR

The total participants in the batch of 2020 were 238. The median salary for this year is INR 25.00 LPA, the average salary is INR 26.36 LPA, and the highest salary went up to INR 51.00 LPA.

56.75% offers are equal to or greater than INR 25 LPA

86.97% offers are equal to or greater than INR 20 LPA

95% offers are equal to or greater than INR 18 LPA

Consulting or IT firms- 28% offers

Finance- 15% offers

E-Commerce- 22% offers

IT and Analytics- 12% offers

FMCG- 23% offers

Notable Recruiters from different domains include: –

Consulting/IT Consulting: Alvarez & Marsal, The Bridgespan Group and Praxis Global Alliance, The Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, PwC, KPMG, IBM Consulting, EY, Avalon Consulting, GEP, Bain & Co. and Accenture Strategy.

Finance: Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Sabre Capital.

E-Commerce: Amazon, Flipkart, Uber, Ola, Swiggy, Grofers, Go-MMT, Cloudtail, Ninjacart, and many more.

IT and Analytics: Intuit, Microsoft, Media.net, Freshworks, Cisco, Samsung, Byjus, American Express, and Airtel.

FMCG: Johnson & Johnson, ITC, Colgate, Asian Paints, Nestle, Marico, Asian Paints, Amway, Pidilite, Hindustan Unilever, Castrol, Nivea.

XLRI

The median salary for the year 2020 is INR 23 LPA, and the average salary is INR 24.30 LPA and the total eligible 359 candidates secured offers from different recruiters both from India and internationally, with the highest international offer going up to INR 58.5 LPA.

The top segments based on the roles offered were Consulting, Sales and Marketing, and BBFSI. Consulting firms offered 26% jobs, Sales and Marketing offered 21% jobs, and BFSI offered around 17% jobs. Other major roles included Product Management, Business Transformation, Brand Management, and Finance. Notable Recruiters from various domains include: –

Consulting: McKinsey & Co., Bain & Co., The Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, PWC, Infosys, and several others.

FMCG, Telecom, Pharma: P&G, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Colgate, Asian Paints, Samsung, Cipla, Maruti, Bajaj.

BFSI: J P Morgan, ICICI, Edelweiss, Standard Chartered, Belden.

General Management: TAS, Aditya Birla Group, Mahindra, Reliance, Hinduja, Xiaomi.

ITES, E-Commerce, Analytics: HCL, TCS, OYO Rooms, Ola, Amazon, Microsoft, EXL, Tech Mahindra, PolicyBazaar.

HR: JP Morgan, ITC, P&G, Ola, Samsung, Genpact, C.K.Birla, Colgate, Power Finance Corporation.

Notable Alumni

The alumni community of the college always tells how college has prepared and helped it’s students so far in excelling in the field of business and for fighting the real-world problems with their skills and knowledge.

SPJIMR

Rajesh Jejurikar is the Executive Director of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and also serves on the boards of several Mahindra Group Companies in India as well as overseas.

Anant Bajaj was an Indian Business magnate as the people call him, he was the Managing Director and founder of Bajaj Electronics Ltd. Other notable alumni include various actors, politicians, business personalities, and sportspersons.

XLRI

Leena Nair is the first female, first Asian, and the youngest ever Chief Human Resource Officer of Unilever and also the Member of Unilever Leadership Executive.

Naveen K Jain is a business executive, the founder, and former CEO of InfoSpace, one of the largest internet companies in North America. Other notable alumni include actor Akash Khurana, Indian Author, and political analyst Shantanu Gupta.

Particulars SPJIMR XLRI Location Situated in the west suburbs of Andheri in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Situated in Jamshedpur Jharkhand, India., How to Travel? The Railway Station at Jamshedpur is well connected by Trains from Alleppy, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kolkata (Howrah), Mumbai, Patna and Pune. The nearest airports to Jamshedpur are Kolkata and Ranchi. The Journey will take approximately 3.5 hours to 4 hours to reach Jamshedpur from Kolkata by train and 2.5 hours to 3 hours from Ranchi by road. XLRI Campus is about 7 kms from the Tatanagar Railway Station and can safely be reached by auto – rickshaws or taxis round-the-clock It is easily accessible by either taking an auto from Andheri station (Western line) western side. Or better yet, you could take the Ghatkopar-Versova Metro and get down at Azad Nagar station from which the Bhavans Campus (Inside which SPJIMR is housed) is walking distance. Fees The course fee for the PGPM Programme for the year 2019 was INR 17,85,500, which includes all the normal course fees, accommodation expenses, International Immersion expenses and excludes the food expenses Charges payable for the 15-month PGDM (General Management) were approximately Rs. 20 lakhs for the academic year 2019 – 2020 and excludes mess charges. Average Placement Average Package was INR 26.36 LPA Average Package was INR 24.30 LPA Highest Package INR 51 LPA INR 50 LPA Seats 276 300