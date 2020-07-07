HPU MAT 2020: Application Deadline Extended to July 18, 2020 Know More

In a recent notification published regarding the Himachal Pradesh University Management Aptitude Test (HPU MAT 2020), the university has notified an extension to the HPU MAT 2020 Application deadline.

HPU MAT 2020 aspirants can now submit their applications by July 18, 2020, with a non-refundable fee of Rs. 1000 only.



However, authorities are yet to give a clear picture regarding the dates of HPU MAT 2020 exam, the release of the admit card, and the result.

Eligibility for HPU MAT 2020



Candidates who have cleared the bachelor’s degree or equivalent examination with a minimum 50% marks in aggregate from a UGC/AICTE approved college are eligible to fill HPU MAT 2020 application form. Relaxation has been given to SC/ST category students with 45% marks.

How to Apply for HPU MAT 2020 Exam?

Follow these steps to successfully complete your HPU Mat 2020 application form.

Step 1: Visit https://admissions. hpushimla.in/main.asp, the official website of HPU.

Step 2: Register to create system generated login ID and Password.

Step 3: Fill the online application form.

Step 4: Pay application fee using HDFC/ Cooperative bank debit/credit card or through net banking.

Step 5: Review the details entered in the form.

Step 6: Press the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 7: Take a print out of the filled application form.

HPU MAT is a state-level entrance test conducted by HPU Business School for admissions to 120 students in its MBA program.



