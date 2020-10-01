SNAP 2020: Everything you need to know about the Exam

In a recent update, the Symbiosis International University has issued a fresh notification regarding the SNAP 2020 examination for students who have successfully registered for the test.

As per the recent update shared by the authorities, the MBA examination has been scheduled to begin from 20th December.

Moreover, this time the SNAP 2020 entrance examination will be conducted on three different dates to maintaining the safety protocols shared by higher government authorities expressing concern for the safety and well-being of the students.

As per the notifications shared by the SNAP conducting authorities the registration window is likely to open from 23rd September 2020.

Interested students can access the official site and apply for the test. The test scores of the SNAP 2020 examination are further accepted by eminent universities and institution providing admission in MBA programmes.

The computer-based examination is conducted for 50,00 to 75,000 students every year seeking admission into MBA institutions located in different corners of the country like Hyderabad, Nashik, Pune, Bangalore, etc.

The decision to conduct the SNAP 2020 examination through an online mode was taken by SIU wherein the key aim was to keep SNAP 2020 at pace with other prominent MBA examinations like CAT, MAT, NMAT and CMAT.

For getting selected into the 15 management institutions under the Symbiosis International University, SNAP exam takers need to undergo GE-PIWAT procedure for the final selection and admission round.

SNAP 2020 Schedule

Some important dates and schedules regarding the SNAP 2020 examination are listed below. Aspirants are advised to mark their calendars and prepare accordingly.

S No SNAP 2020 Events Schedule 1 Opening of the registration window 23 rd September 2020 2 Final SNAP 2020 Entrance examination 20 th December 2020 6th January 2021 9th January 2021

During the time of registration, the candidates must keep necessary documents and articles handy along with a good internet connection.

A few important details regarding the SNAP 2020 examination are mentioned herewith.

Eligibility Criteria

Before applying for the SNAP 2020 examination, the aspirants must be well-aware of the eligibility criteria to avoid rejection or disqualification of their application.

The candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or institution with at least 50 per cent passing marks.

In case, the aspirants hold a foreign degree, then a certificate of equivalence from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) must be submitted during the time of admission.

Application process

The registration window for applying for SNAP 2020 is likely to open from 23rd September 2020. The registration process comprises of fee payment and filling of the application form. Online registration has been made mandatory on the official website, i.e. snaptest.org.

Aspirants would be required to submit important documents related to academic qualification, identity proof, etc. moreover, the candidates would also be required to submit scanned copies of photograph and signature.

The aspirants would be required to select their programmes along with exam centre preference and other important requirements.

Examination Pattern and Syllabus

The SNAP 2020 paper is conducted for 60 minutes. The paper comprises of MCQs or objective-based questions wherein the students would be required to select the correct answer from one of the options given. In case of wrong or unanswered question, some marks are deducted due to the negative marking scheme.

The SNAP test paper comprises of a total of four sections, namely, analytical and logical reasoning, verbal ability, quantitative aptitude and general knowledge.

Each section comprises a different set of question. However, the total number of questions is 60. The exam aims at testing critical thinking, comprehensive and general knowledge of the candidates.

Examination details

During the time of registration, the aspirants would be asked to enter their test centre preference. Here, the candidates must make sure that the test centre selected by them is nearest to their resident location.

Moreover, there must be a smooth transportation facility, as well. The test is conducted pan India and candidates a choose any three locations as per their convenience. Once the exam centre is finalised, no changes would be made.

On the day of the test, the registered candidates must carry their respective admit cards. Admit cards would be released a week or two before the final exam date.

As per updates, the admit cards are likely to be released on 5th December 2020. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official websites. Moreover, the aspirants must preserve their admit cards for the GE-PI-WAT procedures.

Institutions accepting SNAP scores

There are several institutions associated with Symbiosis International University accepting the SNAP 2020 scores. Some of these institutions are located in eminent cities like Hyderabad, Nashik, Pune, Bangalore, etc.

