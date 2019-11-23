UKSSSC Junior Assistant Steno/PA Admit Card 2019 Published on uksssconline.in, Check for more details here

UKSSSC Junior Assistant Steno/PA Admit Card 2019

The e-admit card of written exam for the post of Junior Assistant and Stenographer/Personal Assistant has been released by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC). Candidates can download the admit card from the official website UKSSSC.

The admit card is available only online through the official website. No official admit card will be sent to the candidates. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for more updates on the UKSSSC Junior Assistant Steno/PA Admit Card 2019.

UKSSSC exam for the posts of JA, Steno/PA is scheduled on 1st December 2019 (Sunday). The timing of the exam is from 11:00 AM to 01:30 PM.

Exam Schedule:

There will be General Knowledge of 70 Marks and General Studies of 70 Marks.

Total time allotted to complete the test is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Each wrong answer will lead to the deduction of 0.25 marks.

The official website to get more details on UKSSSC Junior Assistant Steno/PA 2019 exam and download the admit card is www.uksssconline.in . Candidates must download the UKSSSC Junior Assistant Steno/PA Admit Card 2019 by following below steps.

Steps to download UKSSSC Junior Assistant Steno/PA Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website of UKSSSC.

Click on the “Junior Assistant Steno/PA Admit Card 2019” link on the homepage.

Enter the credentials required to login.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the admit card for future reference.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, UKSSSC Junior Assistant Steno/PA Admit Card Download.

Candidates from general category must score a minimum 45% and from SC/ST category a minimum of 35% marks to qualify the exam. Those who gets qualified will be able to appear for the skill test carrying 60 marks. Selected candidates will be called for skill test which is of 60 marks.

This recruitment exam is being held to fulfill 329 vacancies for the post of Junior Assistant and Stenographer/ Personal Assistant.

Also read, UKSSC Recruitment 2019.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/LjmtBIcVqII?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

UKSSSC Junior Assistant Steno/PA Admit Card 2019 Published on uksssconline.in, Check for more details here was last modified:

Read More