HomeEngineering Articles
  • Articles

    • CBSE Board 2020 Class 10th and Class 12th Registration Fee for this year

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    CBSE Board 2020: Candidates can know Class 10th and Class 12th Registration Fee for this year from the official website.

    CBSE Board 2020
    CBSE Board 2020

    The central Board of secondary education system collects fee from all the students who are appearing for the exams every year. The fee will be collected by the schools which are affiliated to the central board of secondary education board. The fee will then be given to the board of the CBSE at Delhi. Every year the fee of the examination will be around Rs.750 for classes 10th and 12th and it will be collected before the date of the examination. For each additional subjects the students take up they paid a fee of Rs.350. This fee was applicable for all the students belonging to standard 10 and standard 12.

    Earlier in 2019 the central board of secondary education board has announced that it has decided to hike of the fee of the examination to Rs.1500 for all the schools affiliated to CBSE in the country. The fee is fixed as Rs.1200 to the students who belong to Scheduled Category and other backward classes. The schools which are situated in Delhi need not pay Rs.1500 and instead they can avail concession because this year the examination fee of all the schools affiliated to CBSE board has been paid by the Government of Delhi.

    Reasons Behind the Fee Hike:

    The CBSE is not a government funded organization. It is a private organization which does not have any support from government to pay the salary of its employees and all the fund which are required for the management. To meet those needs this hike in the fee of examination was really necessary for the CBSE board. In the past CBSE was responsible for the examination like JEE and NEET. Recently the responsibility was given to the National Testing Agency which lead to a huge loss to CBSE leading to Fee hike.

    Also read, CBSE Class 12th Exam Pattern and Syllabus 2020.

    Read Next

    IGNOU changes Jamia Exam Centre; Check for More Details on ignou.ac.in
    IGNOU changes Jamia Exam Centre: Candidates can check for More Details on the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in.
    In Engineering  ·  Yesterday
    Bennett University B. Tech 2020 Admissions Process Started on bennett.edu.in, Check for More Details here
    Bennett University B. Tech 2020 - 2021: Candidates can check the Admissions Process Started on bennett.edu.in.
    In Engineering  ·  Yesterday
    Top 5 Engineering Entrance Exams for Students After 12th Class Check detail for JEE Main, VITEEE, MET, KIITEE, SRMJEEE
    Engineering Entrance Exams, Top 5 Engineering Entrance Exams for Students After 12th Class Check detail for JEE Main, VITEEE, MET, KIITEE, SRMJEEE.
    In Engineering  ·  Yesterday
    NBHM PhD 2020 Application Form Available on nbhm.dae.gov.in, Check Details here
    NBHM PhD 2020 Application Form: Candidates can apply as the application form is available on nbhm.dae.gov.in.
    In Engineering  ·  Yesterday
    CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Analysis, Expected Cut-off and other Important Details
    CSIR UGC NET December 2019: Candidates can check here, CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Analysis, Expected Cut-off and other Important Details.
    In Engineering  ·  in 5 hours