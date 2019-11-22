CBSE Board 2020 Class 10th and Class 12th Registration Fee for this year

CBSE Board 2020

The central Board of secondary education system collects fee from all the students who are appearing for the exams every year. The fee will be collected by the schools which are affiliated to the central board of secondary education board. The fee will then be given to the board of the CBSE at Delhi. Every year the fee of the examination will be around Rs.750 for classes 10th and 12th and it will be collected before the date of the examination. For each additional subjects the students take up they paid a fee of Rs.350. This fee was applicable for all the students belonging to standard 10 and standard 12.

Earlier in 2019 the central board of secondary education board has announced that it has decided to hike of the fee of the examination to Rs.1500 for all the schools affiliated to CBSE in the country. The fee is fixed as Rs.1200 to the students who belong to Scheduled Category and other backward classes. The schools which are situated in Delhi need not pay Rs.1500 and instead they can avail concession because this year the examination fee of all the schools affiliated to CBSE board has been paid by the Government of Delhi.

Reasons Behind the Fee Hike:

The CBSE is not a government funded organization. It is a private organization which does not have any support from government to pay the salary of its employees and all the fund which are required for the management. To meet those needs this hike in the fee of examination was really necessary for the CBSE board. In the past CBSE was responsible for the examination like JEE and NEET. Recently the responsibility was given to the National Testing Agency which lead to a huge loss to CBSE leading to Fee hike.

